IBM was in the mechanical data processing business long before the emergence of electronic computers. For decades the company had produced machines that counted, tabulated and measured with gears, cogs and relays. In 1946, it began an important transition away from mechanical computing with the debut of its IBM 603 Electronic Multiplier.

The 603 was the world’s first mass-produced electronic calculator. It employed 300 vacuum tubes in its calculating unit, which was connected to an IBM Type 520 punch-read unit that fed numbers into the calculator and returned results via paper card. The calculating unit could multiply two six-digit numbers 10 times faster than other calculating machines available at the time, performing as many as 6,000 calculations per hour. As the IBM 603 manual explained: “The Electronic Multiplier makes use of recently developed electronic circuits” to transform the “burdensome and usually slow-speed process of computing products to an automatic high-speed process.”

Commercial interest in the 603 came as something of a surprise. As recounted in The Maverick and His Machine: “To IBM’s astonishment, customers liked the 603 and placed orders for it. No one at IBM had predicted such success. For the first time, [IBM] got the message: Customers will buy electronic products.”