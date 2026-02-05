October 15 marked a turning point for Think Mumbai 2025, bringing together over 900 industry experts and IT decision-makers to unleash the power of technology and innovation for India’s digital ambitions for a Viksit Bharat.

Think Mumbai wasn’t just about ideas—it was transformation in action. From high-impact keynotes, tech showcases, and live demos across AI Agents, AI-powered Automation, Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure and Data for AI, every experience showcased how technology is reshaping business possibilities.AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Quantum are no longer optional—they’re essential for enterprises ready to leap into the next era of growth. The event also witnessed a major milestone with Bharti Airtel announcing a strategic partnership with IBM to augment Airtel Cloud.

Innovation was in action at the AI Sports Club, with real-time analytics featuring the world’s first cricket activation powered by watsonx, Sevilla FC football, Scuderia Ferrari HP racing and table tennis blending speed, strategy and tech