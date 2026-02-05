Layers of the "Think" logo running around the corner of a cube-like surface in purple hues.

Think Mumbai 2025

AI, Hybrid Cloud & Quantum Computing - Defining our Collective Vision of a Viksit Bharat

The Gateway of India located in the heart of Mumbai's tourist district

Unlocking Growth and Productivity with AI & Hybrid Cloud for Viksit Bharat

Think Mumbai 2025

October 15 marked a turning point for Think Mumbai 2025, bringing together over 900 industry experts and IT decision-makers to unleash the power of technology and innovation for India’s digital ambitions for a Viksit Bharat.
Think Mumbai wasn’t just about ideas—it was transformation in action. From high-impact keynotes, tech showcases, and live demos across AI Agents, AI-powered Automation, Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure and Data for AI, every experience showcased how technology is reshaping business possibilities.AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Quantum are no longer optional—they’re essential for enterprises ready to leap into the next era of growth. The event also witnessed a major milestone with Bharti Airtel announcing a strategic partnership with IBM to augment Airtel Cloud.

Innovation was in action at the AI Sports Club, with real-time analytics featuring the world’s first cricket activation powered by watsonx, Sevilla FC football, Scuderia Ferrari HP racing and table tennis blending speed, strategy and tech

Keynotes on-demand from Think Mumbai 2025

Watch all the keynotes from the Think Mumbai 2025 event right here as business leaders discuss the future of AI, hybrid cloud, Quantum and more thought-provoking details in the world of tech.
Dinesh Nirmal at Think 2025
Unlock the full value of enterprise AI
Rishi Aurora at Think 2025
Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise
Viswanath Ramaswamy at Think 2025
AI and automation in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?
Amith Singhee at Think 2025
What's next for the future of computing

Solution Spotlights       
on-demand

Geeta Gurnani at Think 2025
How enterprise data becomes AI’s most powerful tool
Haja Jahabar at Think 2025
Harness Hybrid Cloud to power AI value at scale
Ruchika Rattan at Think 2025
Scaling application resilience

Tech Bytes on-demand 

Anbazhagan Mani at Think 2025
Unlock the potential of Linux and AI with IBM LinuxONE
Clifford Patrao at Think 2025
From hype to helpmate: What it looks like to supercharge 160,000 experts with AI
Ratheesh Muraleedharan at Think 2025
Manage multi-agent systems to automate your most complex workflows
Manish Bhide at Think 2025
Simplify your AI risk and compliance management with watsonx.governance
Sury Nagarajan at Think 2025
Reimagine integration for the AI era
Giridhar Shankar at Think 2025
Make AI investments work for your business

Agenda

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia will reflect on the inflection point where technology is set to accelerate India’s journey

Technology is now the key to driving growth, productivity and competitive advantage. In this keynote, you will see how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. Learn how smaller, open, fit-for-purpose AI models can help you achieve measurable ROI faster and how quantum computing will combine with AI to solve seemingly impossible challenges. 

Among organizations that have adopted generative AI, 64% of CEOs say succeeding with generative AI will depend more on people’s adoption than the technology itself (IBV). For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use. Learn how companies are developing AI agents that act with greater autonomy, then scale them across diverse environments to deliver impact across their business. Discover how to manage your AI assistants and agents in a more unified, adaptable experience that safeguards both current and future investments.

Solution Spotlights - Use cases and examples of IBM solutions and services in action to address key business imperatives.

Tech Bytes -15 mins or less, short, accessible, fast-paced talks exploring client-centric paths focused on driving value from AI across the enterprise.

Demos - Get hands on with interactive installations and expert-led demos of IBM’s solutions in action.

Businesses recognize the need to be hybrid and the need to implement AI to innovate and operate. However, in the rush, sometimes the decisions are made backwards and don’t complement one another. Enter AI-powered automation on a hybrid cloud infrastructure to transform technology lifecycle management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, productivity and IT resiliency. Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.

Recognizing future trends and capabilities in computing has always been instrumental in gaining a competitive advantage. This is truer today than ever before. Please join us as some of the brightest minds at IBM Research unpack two radically powerful, though radically different, styles of computation, giving you an inside look at what’s coming next in computing for the enterprise.

Solution Spotlights - Use cases and examples of IBM solutions and services in action to address key business imperatives.

Tech Bytes -15 mins or less, short, accessible, fast-paced talks exploring client-centric paths focused on driving value from AI across the enterprise.

Demos - Get hands on with interactive installations and expert-led demos of IBM’s solutions in action.

Speakers

Be inspired by IBM experts and clients who are revolutionizing their organisations with AI. Gain exclusive insights on deploying trusted AI, leveraging AI-ready data, and building resilient, future-facing infrastructure to drive productivity and efficiency in an evolving digital landscape.
Anil Kumble smiling
Anil Kumble

Former Indian cricket team captain and coach

 
Atish Bhanushali smiling
Atish Bhanushali

Senior Vice President II - IT, HDFC bank
Jayen Mehta smiling
Jayen Mehta

Managing Director, AMUL
Suvadip Maity smiling
Suvadip Maity

Wing Commander, Indian Air Force
Nitesh Ranjan smiling
Nitesh Ranjan

Executive Director, Union Bank of India
Jagbir Singh smiling
Jagbir Singh

Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea

 
Jayanta Banerjee smiling
Jayanta Banerjee 

Chief Information Officer, Tata Steel
Sriram Naganathan with serious look
Sriram Naganathan

President & Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Ergo General Insurance
Deepak Sarda with serious look
Deepak Sarda

Chief General Manager  - IT & Partnership, Indian Bank
Hitesh T K smiling
Hitesh T K

CIO, VI
Krishnan Iyer smiling
Krishnan Iyer

Chief Growth Officer, LTIMindtree
Jasdeep Kaler smiling
Jasdeep Kaler

Head of Innovation & Development, Yes Bank
Pramod Kalyanasundaram smiling
Pramod Kalyanasundaram

EVP, Engineering & Operations, Wasabi Technologies
Dinesh Nirmal smiling
Dinesh Nirmal

Senior Vice President, Software Products, IBM

 
Hans Dekkers smiling
Hans Dekkers

General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific
Sandip Patel smiling
Sandip Patel

Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia

 
Jerome Walter with focused look
Jerome Walter  

Field CTO AJP, Hashicorp
Viswanath Ramaswamy smiling
Viswanath Ramaswamy

Vice President, Technology, India & South Asia, IBM

 
Rishi Aurora smiling
Rishi Aurora

Managing Partner, Consulting, India & South Asia, IBM

 
Vishal Chahal smiling
Vishal Chahal

Vice President, India Software Labs, IBM

 
Amit Singhee smiling
Amit Singhee

Director, IBM Research India; CTO, India & South Asia, IBM, IBM

 
Geeta Gurnani smiling
Geeta Gurnani

CTO, IBM Technology
India & South Asia, IBM

 
Giridhar Shankar smiling
Giridhar Shankar

Senior Director, Product Management, Apptio Cloudability
Sury Nagarajan smiling
Sury Nagarajan

webMethods Tech Sales Leader, IBM

Actionable Insights

The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops. 

Please do share these valuable takeaways with your colleagues to fuel informed discussions and collaborative progress.
Insights IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Learn about Multi-Agent Orchestration using IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Guide Put AI to work for HR and talent transformation

Find out how HR leaders and leading the way and applying AI in HR and talent transformation

Insights AI Productivity

Integrate AI agents and assistants to boost productivity however you work

Report Agentic AI products to watch out in 2025

Explore how agntic AI is pushing the boundaries of generative AI and automation to allow for more sophisticated autonomous systems that can operate independently in the changing environment

Real-World Success, Powered by AI

The Think Forum brings AI to life with real-world success stories, breakthrough strategies, and interactive experiences from iconic brands. Don't just hear about AI - experience it.
Ferrari F1 car with IBM logo on rear spoiler
Scuderia Ferrari HP
Every Formula One race is a high-speed, data-driven spectacle, with each car generating up to 10,000 data points per second. In 2025, Scuderia Ferrari HP will use IBM’s cutting-edge technology to turn that data into world-class digital experiences for millions of fans.
Aerial view of crowded US Open tennis court
US Open
For over 30 years, IBM has partnered with the USTA to deliver world-class digital experiences for tennis fans. Now they're using generative AI to add spoken commentary, create match previews, and generate hundreds of match summaries.
IBM and Sevilla FC logos
Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC transforms the player recruitment process with the power of IBM watsonx generative AI

When we know, you'll know!

Stay close on the most important tech industry trends, featuring exclusive coverage on the biggest stories and updates coming out of the Think event.

