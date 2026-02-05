AI, Hybrid Cloud & Quantum Computing - Defining our Collective Vision of a Viksit Bharat
October 15 marked a turning point for Think Mumbai 2025, bringing together over 900 industry experts and IT decision-makers to unleash the power of technology and innovation for India’s digital ambitions for a Viksit Bharat.
Think Mumbai wasn’t just about ideas—it was transformation in action. From high-impact keynotes, tech showcases, and live demos across AI Agents, AI-powered Automation, Hybrid Cloud & Infrastructure and Data for AI, every experience showcased how technology is reshaping business possibilities.AI, Hybrid Cloud, and Quantum are no longer optional—they’re essential for enterprises ready to leap into the next era of growth. The event also witnessed a major milestone with Bharti Airtel announcing a strategic partnership with IBM to augment Airtel Cloud.
Innovation was in action at the AI Sports Club, with real-time analytics featuring the world’s first cricket activation powered by watsonx, Sevilla FC football, Scuderia Ferrari HP racing and table tennis blending speed, strategy and tech
Watch all the keynotes from the Think Mumbai 2025 event right here as business leaders discuss the future of AI, hybrid cloud, Quantum and more thought-provoking details in the world of tech.
Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia will reflect on the inflection point where technology is set to accelerate India’s journey
Technology is now the key to driving growth, productivity and competitive advantage. In this keynote, you will see how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency. Learn how smaller, open, fit-for-purpose AI models can help you achieve measurable ROI faster and how quantum computing will combine with AI to solve seemingly impossible challenges.
Among organizations that have adopted generative AI, 64% of CEOs say succeeding with generative AI will depend more on people’s adoption than the technology itself (IBV). For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use. Learn how companies are developing AI agents that act with greater autonomy, then scale them across diverse environments to deliver impact across their business. Discover how to manage your AI assistants and agents in a more unified, adaptable experience that safeguards both current and future investments.
Solution Spotlights - Use cases and examples of IBM solutions and services in action to address key business imperatives.
Tech Bytes -15 mins or less, short, accessible, fast-paced talks exploring client-centric paths focused on driving value from AI across the enterprise.
Demos - Get hands on with interactive installations and expert-led demos of IBM’s solutions in action.
Businesses recognize the need to be hybrid and the need to implement AI to innovate and operate. However, in the rush, sometimes the decisions are made backwards and don’t complement one another. Enter AI-powered automation on a hybrid cloud infrastructure to transform technology lifecycle management from an operational burden into a strategic advantage that drives innovation, productivity and IT resiliency. Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
Recognizing future trends and capabilities in computing has always been instrumental in gaining a competitive advantage. This is truer today than ever before. Please join us as some of the brightest minds at IBM Research unpack two radically powerful, though radically different, styles of computation, giving you an inside look at what’s coming next in computing for the enterprise.
Solution Spotlights - Use cases and examples of IBM solutions and services in action to address key business imperatives.
Tech Bytes -15 mins or less, short, accessible, fast-paced talks exploring client-centric paths focused on driving value from AI across the enterprise.
Demos - Get hands on with interactive installations and expert-led demos of IBM’s solutions in action.
Former Indian cricket team captain and coach
Senior Vice President II - IT, HDFC bank
Managing Director, AMUL
Wing Commander, Indian Air Force
Executive Director, Union Bank of India
Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea
Chief Information Officer, Tata Steel
President & Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Ergo General Insurance
Chief General Manager - IT & Partnership, Indian Bank
CIO, VI
Chief Growth Officer, LTIMindtree
Head of Innovation & Development, Yes Bank
EVP, Engineering & Operations, Wasabi Technologies
Senior Vice President, Software Products, IBM
General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific
Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia
Field CTO AJP, Hashicorp
Vice President, Technology, India & South Asia, IBM
Managing Partner, Consulting, India & South Asia, IBM
Vice President, India Software Labs, IBM
Director, IBM Research India; CTO, India & South Asia, IBM, IBM
CTO, IBM Technology
India & South Asia, IBM
Senior Director, Product Management, Apptio Cloudability
webMethods Tech Sales Leader, IBM
The ensuing dialogues covered a range of critical topics and we invite you to explore these in more detail by browsing the varied resources included here which range from broad strategic summaries to actionable, practical guides and workshops.
Please do share these valuable takeaways with your colleagues to fuel informed discussions and collaborative progress.
Learn about Multi-Agent Orchestration using IBM watsonx Orchestrate
Find out how HR leaders and leading the way and applying AI in HR and talent transformation
Integrate AI agents and assistants to boost productivity however you work
Explore how agntic AI is pushing the boundaries of generative AI and automation to allow for more sophisticated autonomous systems that can operate independently in the changing environment
The Think Forum brings AI to life with real-world success stories, breakthrough strategies, and interactive experiences from iconic brands. Don't just hear about AI - experience it.
Stay close on the most important tech industry trends, featuring exclusive coverage on the biggest stories and updates coming out of the Think event.