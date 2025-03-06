How AI-powered recruiting helps Spain’s leading soccer team score

Phrases like “striking the post” and “direct free kick outside the 18” may seem foreign if you’re not a fan of football (for Americans, see: soccer). But for a football scout, it’s the daily lexicon of the job, representing crucial language that helps assess a player’s value to a team. And now, it’s also the language spoken and understood by Scout Advisor—an innovative tool using natural language processing (NLP) and built on the IBM® watsonx™ platform especially for Spain’s Sevilla Fútbol Club.

On any given day, a scout has several responsibilities: observing practices, talking to families of young players, taking notes on games and recording lots of follow-up paperwork. In fact, paperwork is a much more significant part of the job than one might imagine.

As Victor Orta, Sevilla FC Sporting Director, explained at his conference during the World Football Summit in 2023: “We are never going to sign a player with data alone, but we will never do it without resorting to data either. In the end, the good player will always have good data, but then there is always the human eye, which is the one that must evaluate everything and decide.”

