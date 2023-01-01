Read more
For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with the USTA to create world class digital experiences for millions of tennis fans around the world. This year, the team tapped into the power of generative AI to add spoken commentary to match highlights, produce match previews, and write hundreds of match summaries called “Match Reports.”
IBM combines deep AI expertise with the power of watsonx and hybrid cloud, to drive efficiency, productivity and outcomes for the USTA and clients around the world.
The AI capabilities found in the US Open app are also being used to transform work, deliver new customer experiences, and accelerate software development for IBM clients in every industry.