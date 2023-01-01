Home Sports US Open IBM at the US Open
This is tennis…on AI. With the help of watsonx and Granite, IBM is infusing the US Open app with AI-generated insight and content.
Watch the video
The US Open App

Read more

The technology behind the experience

Read more

How clients are using watsonx

Read more

Learn AI with Tennis

Read more

The US Open App

For more than 30 years, IBM has partnered with the USTA to create world class digital experiences for millions of tennis fans around the world. This year, the team tapped into the power of generative AI to add spoken commentary to match highlights, produce match previews, and write hundreds of match summaries called “Match Reports.”

 Read the complete US Open case study Listen to the Smart Talks podcast with Malcolm Gladwell
The technology behind the experience

IBM combines deep AI expertise with the power of watsonx and hybrid cloud, to drive efficiency, productivity and outcomes for the USTA and clients around the world.
Learn more about IBM Granite
The AI models that power key features of the US Open app are trained and maintained on IBM watsonx, the AI and data platform that’s built for business.

Meet watsonx

IBM Consulting has more than 20,000 AI engineers and consultants, working side-by-side with clients to design AI-enabled workflows like the ones that enhance the US Open app.

Explore IBM Consulting’s AI services

Match Reports and AI Commentary use generative AI built with Meta Llama 3.1 and Granite models from IBM, both trained on trusted US Open data.

Try Granite for free on watsonx.ai

The US Open digital platform runs on a hybrid cloud infrastructure with containerized apps built with Red Hat OpenShift, so they can be written once, and run anywhere.

Try Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

AI for business

The AI capabilities found in the US Open app are also being used to transform work, deliver new customer experiences, and accelerate software development for IBM clients in every industry.

 See how others are using watsonx
Water Corporation taps into AI for application development Honda boosts workforce productivity with AI-powered knowledge sharing The City of Helsinki elevates citizen services with multilingual virtual assistants Wimbledon embraces generative AI to serve up content to tennis fans
Learn AI with Tennis
IBM SkillsBuild Power up your knowledge with Learn AI with Tennis, a new guidebook that is part of the IBM SkillsBuild program, which offers free classes and resources for learners, educators and organizations. Explore the basics of AI through the lens of tennis – and see how AI can up your game in any industry. Learn basic AI concepts with tennis Read the guidebook
Stay informed on all things AI

IBM’s weekly Think newsletter can get you up to speed on the latest developments in AI for business in just five minutes.

 Subscribe for AI insights today