Think on Tour London 2025

Driving USD 3.5 billion in extreme productivity with AI
How 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities
Organisations leveraging advanced AI deployments in their IT functions are achieving significant benefits.
This comprehensive guide breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Find out how HR leaders are leading the way and applying AI to drive HR and talent transformation
What it means to be an AI-first enterprise
IBM Innovation Studios bring together the best of IBM’s expertise and experiences to help address business and technology challenges for our clients and business partners. The London Studio has a programme of strategic and hands-on workshops planned throughout the year. For further details click on the links below or speak to your IBM account team.
Given the unique format of this year’s Think London sessions they were not recorded. However, to continue the dialogue and share with colleagues, you can access replays of the keynote presentations from Think Boston held earlier this year, which provide a different perspective enriched with additional client examples.
IBM experts and clients shared exclusive insights on deploying trusted AI, leveraging AI-ready data, and building resilient, future-facing infrastructure to drive productivity and efficiency in an evolving digital landscape.
