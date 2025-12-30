IBM TechXchange conference

A celebration of innovation, learning, and community at its best. Join us October 26 - 29, 2026, in Atlanta, GA, and save 50% when you purchase your conference pass now.

7.9k+ Attendees 1.5k+ Sessions 80k+ Hours of training 750+ Certifications completed

What a week!

News, awards, sessions—phew! Take a look back at some of the happenings from an incredible week.
Main stage session replays
Opening General Session - Beyond Code: The New Role of the Developer Watch now
General Session: Agents Transforming Enterprise Technology Watch now
IBM TechXchange 2025 Excellence Awards and Closing Ceremony Watch now

Major announcements

IBM and Anthropic partnership

The strategic partnership will accelerate the development of enterprise-ready AI by infusing Anthropic’s Claude into IBM’s software portfolio.
Get access to Project Bob

One of our major announcements was Project Bob — your AI partner for faster, smarter software development. Want early access? Be among the first to explore its capabilities.

Stay connected

The conference may be over, but the IBM TechXchange Community never closes. Connect year-round with our community of tech practitioners and enthusiasts just like you. Share experiences, keep up on the latest product news, and grow your skills.

Full Conference Pass

Now USD 799 from USD 1,599

IBM TechXchange 2026
October 26 - 29 | Atlanta, GA

We hope to see you at next year's conference! Save 50% when you purchase a pass by December 31, 2025.

Thank you sponsors

Thank you to our sponsors for sharing your mission and connecting with thousands of developers and technologists from around the world. Interested in sponsoring 2026? Learn more below.

