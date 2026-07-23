Breakthroughs in quantum computing, AI and other emerging technologies are already reshaping the financial services landscape and unlocking new capabilities, while introducing new risks and strategic choices. This panel brings together industry experts to explore how quantum and AI are being applied across risk management, fraud detection, payments and optimization, while examining the implications for security, data and regulation.

The panel will look at how financial institutions must consider practical use cases and readiness for these technologies and build the skills, partnerships and governance models as they accelerate into real-world infrastructure.

Speaker: Dr. Manuel Proissl, Global IBM Quantum Applications Lead for Financial Services, Senior Executive Advisor—AI and Quantum Solutions