Join us 28 September–1 October 2026
Miami Beach Convention Center
Leading banks don’t just respond to change—they use it to create competitive advantage. Unlocking new revenue, strengthening resilience, modernizing core operations and preparing for the AI and quantum era will shape tomorrow’s banking leaders. Today’s decisions define the industry’s future.
Join IBM at Sibos 2026 to discover how trusted AI, deep banking expertise and proven technologies can help you navigate what’s next with confidence.
Join us at Sibos 2026 Booth #K015 to explore banking‑specific use cases and connect with industry experts. Discover proven client success stories and discuss practical strategies to help your organization lead the next era of banking transformation.
Breakthroughs in quantum computing, AI and other emerging technologies are already reshaping the financial services landscape and unlocking new capabilities, while introducing new risks and strategic choices. This panel brings together industry experts to explore how quantum and AI are being applied across risk management, fraud detection, payments and optimization, while examining the implications for security, data and regulation.
The panel will look at how financial institutions must consider practical use cases and readiness for these technologies and build the skills, partnerships and governance models as they accelerate into real-world infrastructure.
Speaker: Dr. Manuel Proissl, Global IBM Quantum Applications Lead for Financial Services, Senior Executive Advisor—AI and Quantum Solutions
29 September, 9 AM | How trusted agentic AI is reinventing trade finance and banking operations
Join IBM for an interactive executive experience that explores these questions through a real-world Trade Finance Letter of Credit standard operating procedure (SOP). Discover how AI can help simplify complex banking processes, eliminate manual effort, accelerate decision-making and improve operational efficiency, while keeping people in control of critical decisions.
Through a live demonstration and guided interactive experience, you’ll see how a traditional Letter of Credit SOP can be transformed into an intelligent workflow. You’ll also explore how these capabilities can be applied across banking operations.
Why join this session?