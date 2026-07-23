Learn more about IBM at Sibos 2026

Join us 28 September–1 October 2026

Miami Beach Convention Center

 

Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets

Join us at Sibos

Leading banks don’t just respond to change—they use it to create competitive advantage. Unlocking new revenue, strengthening resilience, modernizing core operations and preparing for the AI and quantum era will shape tomorrow’s banking leaders. Today’s decisions define the industry’s future.

Join IBM at Sibos 2026 to discover how trusted AI, deep banking expertise and proven technologies can help you navigate what’s next with confidence.

Booth

Join us at Sibos 2026 Booth #K015 to explore banking‑specific use cases and connect with industry experts. Discover proven client success stories and discuss practical strategies to help your organization lead the next era of banking transformation.

  • Discover how trusted AI streamlines complex banking workflows.
  • See how quantum is creating measurable business value for banks.
  • Experience the IBM Quantum® cryostat firsthand.
  • Schedule a meeting to discuss your business priorities with IBM banking experts.
Group of tech experts viewing IBM Quantum displays at the 2024 Think event in Boston.

IBM Sessions

Drawing on new research from the IBM Institute for Business Value and BAFT, this session explores the forces transforming banking. It also explores the strategic responses needed to strengthen client relationships, foster ecosystem collaboration and unlock new sources of growth. Join us to gain practical insights into how leading institutions are redefining value creation in a rapidly evolving financial system. 
 
Speaker: Paolo Sironi, Global Research Leader, Banking, IBM Institute for Business Value

Breakthroughs in quantum computing, AI and other emerging technologies are already reshaping the financial services landscape and unlocking new capabilities, while introducing new risks and strategic choices. This panel brings together industry experts to explore how quantum and AI are being applied across risk management, fraud detection, payments and optimization, while examining the implications for security, data and regulation.

The panel will look at how financial institutions must consider practical use cases and readiness for these technologies and build the skills, partnerships and governance models as they accelerate into real-world infrastructure.

Speaker: Dr. Manuel Proissl, Global IBM Quantum Applications Lead for Financial Services, Senior Executive Advisor—AI and Quantum Solutions

IBM Workshop

29 September, 9 AM | How trusted agentic AI is reinventing trade finance and banking operations

Join IBM for an interactive executive experience that explores these questions through a real-world Trade Finance Letter of Credit standard operating procedure (SOP). Discover how AI can help simplify complex banking processes, eliminate manual effort, accelerate decision-making and improve operational efficiency, while keeping people in control of critical decisions.

Through a live demonstration and guided interactive experience, you’ll see how a traditional Letter of Credit SOP can be transformed into an intelligent workflow. You’ll also explore how these capabilities can be applied across banking operations.

Why join this session?

  • Explore practical ways to improve productivity and operational efficiency across the enterprise.
  • Experience a real-world banking scenario that demonstrates measurable business outcomes.
  • Discover how AI can help simplify complex processes while strengthening governance and oversight.

Meet our experts

Shanker Ramamurthy headshot
Shanker Ramamurthy
Global Managing Partner Banking and Financial Markets, IBM Consulting
Saket Sinha headshot
Saket Sinha
Senior Partner and Global Vice President, IBM Consulting
Paolo Sironi headshot
Paolo Sironi
Global Research Leader, Banking, IBM Institute for Business Value
Chandra Karpenahally headshot
Chandra Karpenahally
Global Offering Manager, Banking Operations and Business Automation
Dr. Manuel Proissl headshot
Dr. Manuel Proissl
Global IBM Quantum Applications Lead for Financial Services, Senior Executive Advisor—AI and Quantum Solutions
Rashmi Das headshot
Rashmi Das
Banking & Financial Markets Industry Leader, IBM Consulting

Client stories

Banking and financial services—India
Axis Bank
Banking and public financial institution—Brazil
Banco do Brasil
Banking—UK
NatWest Group
Banking and financial services—US
Citi
Banking and financial services—Japan
MUFG Bank
Financial services infrastructure—Hong Kong
Hex Trust
Banking and payments—Canada
Scotiabank
Banking—Saudi Arabia
Bank Albilad