To remain competitive in the rapidly evolving financial services industry, MUFG Bank embarked on the MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy in 2018, which aims to achieve business transformation through the use of digital technology. MUFG needed a technology partner to help them with this transformation.
MUFG Bank teamed up with IBM Services to support its MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy that is designed to transform MUFG's business model with a focus on digitisation and delivering optimal solutions to customers. Leveraging technologies like Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotic Process Automation, they streamlined and automated day-to-day operations. Working with IBM, MUFG Bank has accelerated digital reinvention and increased staff productivity.
MUFG automated processes to improve operational efficiency, increase staff productivity while reducing operational costs.
MUFG Bank (link resides outside ibm.com) is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, one of the world's largest and most diversified financial groups. In Asia, the bank has a presence across 20 markets and strategic partnerships with some of the region's biggest banks.
