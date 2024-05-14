MUFG Bank teamed up with IBM Services to support its MUFG Re-Imagining Strategy that is designed to transform MUFG's business model with a focus on digitisation and delivering optimal solutions to customers. Leveraging technologies like Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotic Process Automation, they streamlined and automated day-to-day operations. Working with IBM, MUFG Bank has accelerated digital reinvention and increased staff productivity.