To meet growing challenges, Banco do Brasil engaged trusted partners EY and IBM to codevelop an evolution of their governance model. Recognizing the magnitude of this transformation, Banco do Brasil took a bold step by committing to a robust AI governance strategy. EY was brought in to design and support the implementation of comprehensive frameworks tailored to the bank’s institutional context. And IBM provided the technological foundation through the IBM® watsonx.governance® toolkit to deliver automation, transparency and continuous oversight across the AI journey.

EY and IBM have played complementary roles in the evolution of AI governance at Banco do Brasil. While EY led the development of their Generative AI Lifecycle and Continuous AI Monitoring frameworks, IBM operationalized this strategy through watsonx.governance. These frameworks define clear roles and responsibilities throughout the AI lifecycle—from model design to deployment in critical environments—and introduce rigorous evaluation processes for foundational models, such as benchmarking and vulnerability assessments.

IBM has played a critical role in providing continuous supervision, explainability and compliance across traditional AI systems. The platform supports real-time monitoring, proactive alerts and customized metrics—consolidating a unified system of control and trust.

The integration of IBM’s tools with EY’s frameworks is currently being tested in generative AI (gen AI) use cases to help ensure alignment with compliance, performance and risk management requirements.

This synergy between strategic design and advanced technology empowered Banco do Brasil to scale AI ethically and with institutional confidence in a security-rich environment.