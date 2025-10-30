Citi, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, wanted to revolutionize how its 2,500 auditors conduct documentation reviews and risk assessments. Despite operating at scale, their internal audit function relied on manual processes that limited the team’s efficiency and insight. The head of innovation for internal audit identified an opportunity to build an audit of the future using AI, natural language processing (NLP) and advanced analytics. The goal was to turn vast data into predictive insights, enhance control testing and improve anomaly detection, all while addressing stringent regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency with global stakeholders.