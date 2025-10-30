IBM helps Citi redefine internal audit using AI, NLP and machine learning
Citi, one of the world’s largest financial institutions, wanted to revolutionize how its 2,500 auditors conduct documentation reviews and risk assessments. Despite operating at scale, their internal audit function relied on manual processes that limited the team’s efficiency and insight. The head of innovation for internal audit identified an opportunity to build an audit of the future using AI, natural language processing (NLP) and advanced analytics. The goal was to turn vast data into predictive insights, enhance control testing and improve anomaly detection, all while addressing stringent regulatory requirements and maintaining transparency with global stakeholders.
Citi partnered with IBM to design, build and implement a unified AI-powered audit platform. Following a design thinking workshop involving IBM experts and Citi bankers, Citi selected three IBM solution; IBM Watson® Discovery, IBM Cloud Pak® for Data and IBM® OpenPages®. These solutions introduced advanced analytics, AI, machine learning and NLP into every stage of the audit lifecycle. The Data Science and AI Elite Lab teams from IBM identified high-value use cases, while IBM Expert Labs team streamlined integration of the solutions with Citi’s IT systems. Together, they eliminated manual processes, improved data quality and created a scalable foundation for continuous innovation in auditing.
Citi’s collaboration with IBM has significantly enhanced their audit processes. The new AI platform automates document analysis, flags anomalies and provides auditors with data-backed insights, reducing manual workloads and improving audit quality. The first few use cases that include AI-based control scoring and NLP-powered document analysis have saved hundreds of thousands of hours and created new opportunities for innovation. Citi now operates a dedicated AI innovation space developed in partnership with IBM to foster the ongoing advancements in automation, data integrity and regulatory compliance management. This transformation positions Citi’s internal audit function as a leading industry model for intelligent risk management.
Citiis a leading bank with operations in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, and close to 200 million customer accounts. They offer consumers, corporations, governments and institutions a broad range of financial products and services such as consumer banking, credit and investment solutions.
Data and AI solutions from IBM help enterprises modernize risk management and compliance management by unifying AI, analytics and automation. With OpenPages, organizations can drive actionable insights, improve data transparency and enhance decision-making across their audit and governance functions.
