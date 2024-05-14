Bank Albilad’s preparedness was largely driven by its foresight. The bank identified the API economy and how adeptness in the field allowed faster product turnaround, increased consumer satisfaction and trust, access to newer markets, enhanced collaboration, and many other benefits. “Years ago, we noted the potential of the API economy and we as a leading bank had to start utilizing it to ensure agility for years to come. So back in 2018, when Bank Albilad had that vision, we started looking for an API management platform that would help us create, manage, secure and socialize our API efficiently to the market,” BAB says.

So, when SAMA announced its new guidelines and deadlines for open banking, concerns largely hinged on the bank’s ability to find a suitable and compatible API management solution that would save time, increase efficiency, and speed up time to market. Following a thorough assessment of the API management tool ecosystem, the Bank Albilad team opted for API Connect whose enterprise-level scalability, flexibility, and intuitive features would help consistently create, manage, secure, socialize and monetize its APIs, helping power digital transformation on premises and across clouds.

But there were some key considerations.

“When we started our open banking journey per KSA Standards, we were not sure we would be able to achieve this using API Connect because the framework comprised customer experience guidelines, API specifications, implementation requirements and operational guidelines that we had to attain and adhere to. So we started looking into the market for other alternative products that would complement API Connect to achieve those things,” BAB continued.

Eventually, the Bank Albilad team would reach out to local IBM partners to get assurances on the product’s viability. Thus began Bank Albilad’s rapid journey towards compliance. “The IBM team’s response to our concerns was great. We held multiple sessions with the team where we outlined the many obstacles we were facing and their support was unparalleled. They researched a similar implementation per global standards, found a similar implementation using IBM API Connect and applied it to us. And it worked!” BAB explained.

Following the utilization of API Connect, testing followed. The Bank Albilad team was able to develop an open banking platform that followed set policies, procedures, and basic security best practices in line with the KSA Standards ahead of the deadline. “We held multiple tests to ensure compliance and certification for security, especially. We were impressed with how well the tool helped us to facilitate fast development as a result of its built-in policies, Map policies, and configurations. Its intuitive features helped us to accelerate the delivery from our side, speeding up time to market and helping us meet the deadline using its low-code capabilities.” BAB said.