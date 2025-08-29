IBM at HR Tech Conference 2025

AI is everywhere and there isn’t a function more poised for the productivity and efficiency gains, process simplification and consumer-grade employee experiences that come from AI than HR.

In this session, IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux will share insights from IBM’s HR digital transformation journey that began in 2017. She will delve into the myths, challenges and monumental milestones faced along the way as the company implemented AI, automation and AI agents to serve over 275,000 employees.

This keynote will not only uncover the challenges and triumphs of IBM HR’s journey, but also highlight the transformative potential of AI in HR.

Location: Mandalay Bay | EH ballroom

Speaker: Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM