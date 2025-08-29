IBM at HR Tech Conference 2025

16–18 September, Mandalay Bay | Las Vegas, Nevada

IBM sessions
Tuesday, 16 September, 3:45 PM-4:45 PM HR agents: Myths, mayhem and monumental moments

AI is everywhere and there isn’t a function more poised for the productivity and efficiency gains, process simplification and consumer-grade employee experiences that come from AI than HR.

In this session, IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux will share insights from IBM’s HR digital transformation journey that began in 2017. She will delve into the myths, challenges and monumental milestones faced along the way as the company implemented AI, automation and AI agents to serve over 275,000 employees.

This keynote will not only uncover the challenges and triumphs of IBM HR’s journey, but also highlight the transformative potential of AI in HR.

Location: Mandalay Bay | EH ballroom

Speaker: Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM

 

 Session details
Thursday, 19 September, 9:10 AM-9:40 AM The responsible AI revolution: Why governance is key to trusted innovation

TA teams are under pressure to hire top talent on demand while the company evolves by the minute, the market continues to change and AI moves into must-have status. All without a playbook and with trust holding all the cards.

In this session, hear how responsible AI is helping bridge the trust gap between talent and hiring teams from the OG of AI tech—IBM watsonx® and three leading organizations in their fields: Brooks Running, Pepsi and Syneos Health.

More hiring teams are adopting AI into their processes and technology quickly to reap immediate efficiencies and asking questions about governance later. But what are the known and unknown risks of AI adoption without a responsible framework? Where are the key touchpoints for responsible AI to innovate and evolve the hiring process? And how can hiring teams confidently let AI-powered tech take the reins so that they can focus on what really moves the needle: building real connections with candidates, making smart decisions faster and delivering results leadership will notice?

Location: Case Study Theater 1 | Expo hall

Speakers:

  • Steve Moss, Director, watsonx Americas—IBM
  • Kerri Smith, Senior Director, Global Commercial Recruiting Operations—Syneos Health
  • Katy Jenkins, VP of Product—Employ
  • Ilona Kremer, VP of Talent Acquisition Service Delivery and Global TA Process—PepsiCo
  • Laura Greenberg, Senior Manager of Recruiting—Brooks Running
 Session details

Supporting job candidate satisfaction with intelligent automation
