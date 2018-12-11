As a sponsor of Dreamforce, IBM is happy to once again host and participate in a wide variety of sessions, discussions and showcases that help our businesses adopt trustworthy AI.
This year we’ll be helping our joint customers:
- Unlock the insights hidden in their back-office data and serve it into Salesforce.
- Understand how IBM watsonx complements the strengths of Salesforce’s core CRM and AI capabilities.
- Benefit from the fact that IBM does so much more than AI to help you mitigate risk and maximize reward.
IBM and Salesforce are helping businesses accelerate adoption of trustworthy AI
Ready for AI to reward your enterprise? You need the right data foundation first. Learn to bring together CRM, Data Cloud, AI solutions and back-office data sources to kickstart ROI and improve CX.
📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 1
Hear candid discussion from early-adopter clients about the realities of enterprise AI adoption, ethics, impacts on people and culture, and the importance of executive leadership.
📍Moscone West, L3, Room 3016
Salesforce is secure, but no one is immune to white hat threats. Learn how to assess your Salesforce environment and create a data security roadmap that will mitigate risk and drive measurable value.
📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 1
Salesforce Pioneers optimize value. And your company can too. Get the latest insights on driving productivity and better customer experiences with AI on Salesforce from thousands of leaders worldwide.
📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 7
You need high-performing models that help solve enterprise problems quickly. Learn how to leverage IBM Granite foundation models and new industry prompt templates within Einstein 1 and Copilot.
📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 8
Standardize on Red Hat OpenShift for application modernization, migrating from TIBCO to MuleSoft leveraging IBM Fusion.
📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 2
Learn how complex enterprises can replicate the scale, speed and sustained outcomes of IBM’s AI-enabled digital transformation across Sales, Service, Marketing, Supply Chain, Security and PRM.
📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 8
For two decades, IBM has ignited innovative and provocative conversations at Dreamforce that encourage customers to get more from their current Salesforce installation. Explore the links below to learn more about IBM’s presence at Dreamforce this year and how you can measure the true ROI from each license.
Generative AI has inspired awe but also trepidation. Hear from IBM leaders, experts and clients about how organizations are exploring how to ethically adopt generative AI for business.
Uncover AI's potential to revolutionize customer care and improve customer satisfaction. Discover the transformative potential of AI-driven customer service strategies reshaping customer experience.
Join the annual unveiling of The State of Salesforce to hear from customers about how they enacting digital transformation and using generative AI to create best-in-class consumer experiences.
Join this panel discussion to hear how consulting leaders are responsibly shaping the future of AI for their firms. Learn how they are approaching complex issues like privacy, bias, and trust.
Learn more about the integration and automation capabilities of the Slack and Salesforce platforms, bringing people and systems together in one place.