Salesforce’s biggest annual event | 17-19 September, 2024 in San Francisco
As a sponsor of Dreamforce, IBM is happy to once again host and participate in a wide variety of sessions, discussions and showcases that help our businesses adopt trustworthy AI.

This year we’ll be helping our joint customers:

- Unlock the insights hidden in their back-office data and serve it into Salesforce.

- Understand how IBM watsonx complements the strengths of Salesforce’s core CRM and AI capabilities.

- Benefit from the fact that IBM does so much more than AI to help you mitigate risk and maximize reward.

 
What's new IBM and Salesforce

IBM and Salesforce are helping businesses accelerate adoption of trustworthy AI
Our 2024 Dreamforce Sessions
Tuesday, 17 September | 1:00-1:20 PM PST Data Ready: Fueling Generative AI with Precision

Ready for AI to reward your enterprise? You need the right data foundation first. Learn to bring together CRM, Data Cloud, AI solutions and back-office data sources to kickstart ROI and improve CX.

📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 1

Tuesday, 17 September | 2:15-2:55 PM PST The Six Hard Truths to AI Adoption  

Hear candid discussion from early-adopter clients about the realities of enterprise AI adoption, ethics, impacts on people and culture, and the importance of executive leadership.

📍Moscone West, L3, Room 3016

Tuesday, 17 September | 3:30-3:50 PM PST Trusted and Responsible AI? Secure Data is Step #1

Salesforce is secure, but no one is immune to white hat threats. Learn how to assess your Salesforce environment and create a data security roadmap that will mitigate risk and drive measurable value.

📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 1

Wednesday, 18 September | 8:30-9:10 AM PST Actioning Data, AI & Partners: State of Salesforce Insights

Salesforce Pioneers optimize value. And your company can too. Get the latest insights on driving productivity and better customer experiences with AI on Salesforce from thousands of leaders worldwide.

📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 7

Wednesday, 18 September | 12:45-1:25 PM PST Bring Your Own LLM. We’ll Show You How 

You need high-performing models that help solve enterprise problems quickly. Learn how to leverage IBM Granite foundation models and new industry prompt templates within Einstein 1 and Copilot.

📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 8

Wednesday, 18 September | 2:30-2:50 PM PST World Class Customer Experience with MuleSoft on OpenShift

Standardize on Red Hat OpenShift for application modernization, migrating from TIBCO to MuleSoft leveraging IBM Fusion.

📍Moscone North, LL, Campground, Theater 2

Wednesday, 18 September | 3:15-3:55 PM PST CRM Experience at scale: Tips from a genAI early adopter

Learn how complex enterprises can replicate the scale, speed and sustained outcomes of IBM’s AI-enabled digital transformation across Sales, Service, Marketing, Supply Chain, Security and PRM.  

📍Metreon AMC, L2, Theater 8

Level up your AI game at Dreamforce!

Join us in Moscone South to show off your table tennis prowess! Rise to the top and become the ultimate AI tournament champion. Stop by to challenge fellow Trailblazers and experience the future of turning insights into action.
Areas of expertise Data, AI and automation

Explore generative AI to maximize experiences, decision-making and business value.

Subscription centricity: Learn 5 tips for designing diverse, recurring revenue models.

Learn how a Customer Data Platform (CDP) + Salesforce helps marketers deliver personalized customer experiences.

The future of service is now: How modernizing service operations drives value and unlocks new revenue streams.

Read how IT can deliver business transformation, increase productivity and drive innovation across every department.

Read how the relationship between IBM and MuleSoft is resulting in a digital foundation for future growth.

Industry expertise 3 imperatives to an experience-led approach to clean energy

Learn about the three-pronged approach utilities can take for clean energy program modernization that helps utilities adapt to changing regulations & customer expectations.

 Recording Academy: Transforming the nominee and member experience

The academy of music professionals, famous for its GRAMMY awards, turned to IBM to migrate its legacy CRM database to a cloud-based solution.

 Salesforce: Uniting IBM’s own client, partner and employee experiences

How we pioneered a digitized, streamlined, service-focused platform that could consolidate our infrastructure and reduce complexity.

 MOL Group: Remaking the service station experience

Eastern Europe’s largest integrated oil and gas company builds a digital marketing platform to fuel revenue growth and customer loyalty.

 Energy giant Shell eyes net-zero emissions

Shell and IBM build a digital platform to enable decarbonization through operational excellence, safety and sustainability in mining.

 CaixaBank creates reliable and accessible digital service channels

CaixaBank modernizes the call center experience by incorporating AI, including IBM Watson agent-facing chatbots through omnichannel operations.
Look back at Dreamforce 2023

For two decades, IBM has ignited innovative and provocative conversations at Dreamforce that encourage customers to get more from their current Salesforce installation. Explore the links below to learn more about IBM’s presence at Dreamforce this year and how you can measure the true ROI from each license.

 IBM Keynote: Breaking through Generative AI uncertainty and driving results

Generative AI has inspired awe but also trepidation. Hear from IBM leaders, experts and clients about how organizations are exploring how to ethically adopt generative AI for business.

 AI Unleashed: Elevate customer service to new horizons

Uncover AI's potential to revolutionize customer care and improve customer satisfaction. Discover the transformative potential of AI-driven customer service strategies reshaping customer experience. 

 The 2023 State of Salesforce: Driving innovation and AI

Join the annual unveiling of The State of Salesforce to hear from customers about how they enacting digital transformation and using generative AI to create best-in-class consumer experiences.  ​

 Establishing ethical AI standards in consulting firms

Join this panel discussion to hear how consulting leaders are responsibly shaping the future of AI for their firms. Learn how they are approaching complex issues like privacy, bias, and trust.

 Build the way you want with Slack and Salesforce platforms

Learn more about the integration and automation capabilities of the Slack and Salesforce platforms, bringing people and systems together in one place.