As a sponsor of Dreamforce, IBM is happy to once again host and participate in a wide variety of sessions, discussions and showcases that help our businesses adopt trustworthy AI.

This year we’ll be helping our joint customers:

- Unlock the insights hidden in their back-office data and serve it into Salesforce.

- Understand how IBM watsonx complements the strengths of Salesforce’s core CRM and AI capabilities.

- Benefit from the fact that IBM does so much more than AI to help you mitigate risk and maximize reward.