August 11-13th, 2025 | MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV
Join IBM at Ai4 2025 in Las Vegas, where we’ll showcase how businesses can put AI to work—securely, efficiently, and at scale. At Booth #301, explore live demos of IBM’s latest AI innovations, including watsonx Orchestrate, AI Agents, and Granite models, all designed to automate workflows, accelerate decision-making, and drive enterprise-wide productivity.
With two speaking sessions and a roundtable, IBM will spotlight real-world use cases and client success stories that demonstrate the power of AI built for business. Learn how IBM’s unified platform helps you build, deploy, and govern AI agents that integrate seamlessly with your existing systems—empowering teams across HR, sales, procurement, and more.
Whether you're a C-suite leader, data scientist, or just want to learn about AI innovation, IBM’s presence at Ai4 offers the insights and tools to help you scale AI responsibly and realize ROI faster. Let’s reinvent how work gets done in the age of AI.
By 2027, 85% of CEOs expect investments in scaled AI initiatives to return a positive ROI, but currently, just 25% report that their programs have delivered as hoped.
How do we close this gap and ensure responsible, productive and value-add AI is a part of your business? Join our session to hear:
Speaker: Adam McDaniel, AI Product Marketing Manager at IBM
IBM, like everyone, is excited about AI’s potential. Where we differ, though, is that we’re not experimenting with AI – we’re doing.
By determining the areas where AI could have the most beneficial impact on our people and our business, we unlocked USD3.5B in productivity savings over two years.
Now, we will showcase how we did it and how you can also overcome siloed approaches and drive impactful change across HR, Sales, IT, Procurement, and more with AI Agents.
In this session, discover:
Don't get left behind, learn how to leverage the power of AI and get ahead with IBM.
AI is at a tipping point. While it promises to revolutionize work, many organizations are finding that it’s only adding to the complexity of an already crowded digital ecosystem. Employees are overwhelmed by a growing suite of disconnected tools, and 64% of CEOs agree that the success of generative AI hinges more on user adoption than the technology itself (IBV).
So, what if AI could simplify instead of complicate?
This interactive roundtable will explore how AI agents are emerging as the new front door to enterprise systems. And behind the scenes, multi-agent networks are enabling seamless collaboration across vendors and toolsets, unlocking new levels of productivity and innovation.
Engage with industry peers in this collaborative discussion on how to:
Come prepared to share, discuss, and shape the future of AI together!
