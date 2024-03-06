Home Events Adobe Summit IBM at Adobe Summit 2024
Adobe’s largest annual event—March 26-28, 2024 in Las Vegas
The revolutionary content supply chain Put AI to work for Marketing
Adobe Summit 2024 is wrapped! Marketers, creatives, and business and technology leaders came together to share best practices and learn about the latest and greatest innovations. IBM was thrilled to share our expertise throughout amazing breakout sessions, roundtables, and surround events.
Here are a few takeaways:

  • Our AI-powered solutions across the content supply chain make traditional processes more efficient. Learn more in the latest IBV report: The revolutionary content supply chain.
  • Adobe and IBM put GenAI to work so that you can trust what you create, and create trust with every personalized interaction.
    For more than 20 years, IBM and Adobe have partnered at the intersection of strategy, design and technology to digitally reinvent your business.

    Meet watsonx. The AI and data platform that’s built for business.
    IBM reimagines content creation and digital marketing with Adobe Firely Generative AI.
    Sessions at Summit 2024
    For many years, IBM has ignited innovative and provocative conversations at Adobe Summit that encourage customers to get more value out of their martech stack by focusing on simplification and personalization. Explore the links below to learn more about IBM’s presence at Summit this year and how you can become a more agile marketing organization that delivers AI-powered personalized experiences across every digital touchpoint.
    Tuesday, March 26th - 2:30 pm T-Mobile: A smart approach to intelligent content

    T-Mobile is revolutionizing their approach to content development and the way work gets done across teams. Working with IBM, T-Mobile is creating an intelligent content supply chain that is utilizing agile marketing methodologies and infuses AI and GenAI to produce real, measurable results.

    Wednesday, March 27th - 1:00 pm Trust What You Create: GenAI and the future of work

    Hear from a panel of experts and customers how GenAI is revolutionizing the future of work, talent, team dynamics, and reshaping marketing and customer experiences.

    Wednesday, March 27th - 2:30 pm The secret to a high-performing content supply chain: data standards

    Getting the right content to the right place and time requires robust data strategies, management, and a single source of truth. Join IBM and Claravine to learn how you can equip your organization with a robust digital foundation to manage and scale content creation and implement tools to future-proof your content supply chain.

    Session speakers Justin Ablett

    IBM Consulting’s Global Lead for Adobe, IBM iX

     Beatrice Andrew

    Behavioral Science Consultant & Director, Be.a Consulting

     Dan Bowes

    Adobe Workfront, EMEA Practice Lead

     Alex Colonel

    Adobe Workfront, EMEA Lead

     Karen Feldman

    Vice President Marketing & Communications, IBM Consulting

     Mary Petzinger

    Americas Practice Leader, IBM

     Laura Powers

    VP of B2B Marketing Operations and Communications, Aramark

     Richard Rocca

    Global Director, Digital and Industry Transformation, Adobe

     Steve Winchester

    Adobe Workfront Business Development Lead, IBM

     Ilona Yeremova

    Marketing Tools, Operations, & Ops. Reporting, T-Mobile

    Thought leadership

    The CEO’s guide to AI for Marketing Read the IBV report
    The 5 pillars of personalization at scale Meet the AI-Powered Content Supply Chain Aligned to thrive with Enterprise Work Management
    IBM experts can help you leverage Adobe’s technology to create tailored solutions specific to your business —unlocking the value of your customer data to make every interaction more personal. Learn more this unique alliance.  

         Adobe Consulting Services