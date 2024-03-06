Adobe Summit 2024 is wrapped! Marketers, creatives, and business and technology leaders came together to share best practices and learn about the latest and greatest innovations. IBM was thrilled to share our expertise throughout amazing breakout sessions, roundtables, and surround events.
Here are a few takeaways:
For more than 20 years, IBM and Adobe have partnered at the intersection of strategy, design and technology to digitally reinvent your business.
Meet watsonx. The AI and data platform that’s built for business.
T-Mobile is revolutionizing their approach to content development and the way work gets done across teams. Working with IBM, T-Mobile is creating an intelligent content supply chain that is utilizing agile marketing methodologies and infuses AI and GenAI to produce real, measurable results.
Hear from a panel of experts and customers how GenAI is revolutionizing the future of work, talent, team dynamics, and reshaping marketing and customer experiences.
Getting the right content to the right place and time requires robust data strategies, management, and a single source of truth. Join IBM and Claravine to learn how you can equip your organization with a robust digital foundation to manage and scale content creation and implement tools to future-proof your content supply chain.
IBM Consulting’s Global Lead for Adobe, IBM iX
Behavioral Science Consultant & Director, Be.a Consulting
Adobe Workfront, EMEA Practice Lead
Adobe Workfront, EMEA Lead
Vice President Marketing & Communications, IBM Consulting
Americas Practice Leader, IBM
VP of B2B Marketing Operations and Communications, Aramark
Global Director, Digital and Industry Transformation, Adobe
Adobe Workfront Business Development Lead, IBM
Marketing Tools, Operations, & Ops. Reporting, T-Mobile