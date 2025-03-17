IBM named an Adobe GenStudio Partner of the Year 2025

For more than 20 years, Adobe and IBM have worked together to help the world’s largest enterprises leverage technology to deliver more impactful customer experiences and run their businesses more productively. This long-standing partnership has continuously evolved to embrace cutting-edge innovations, ensuring clients benefit from AI-driven transformation at scale.

Today, IBM is honored to receive the 2025 Adobe Digital Experience GenStudio Partner of the Year - International award. Adobe GenStudio is an end-to-end content supply chain solution that optimizes the process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. This first-of-its-kind recognition from Adobe reaffirms IBM Consulting’s innovation and strong capabilities to help marketers navigate complexity, maximize their Adobe investments and design AI-powered content and personalized experiences that customers can trust—at speed and scale. Additionally, this award showcases our ability to seamlessly integrate AI-driven marketing capabilities across enterprise ecosystems.

IBM has been a pioneer in applying technology and AI to transform how work gets done by empowering and enabling 160,000 IBM consultants with generative AI. IBM Consulting Advantage is a first-of-its kind AI delivery platform providing our experts role and domain-specific AI assistants, agents and applications to deliver better business outcomes for our clients, faster. The platform is architected and guided by IBM’s belief in open innovation, trust and strong governance, utilizing generative AI models like the third generation of IBM Granite and other technologies from IBM and our strategic partners, including Adobe.

The IBM Assistant Pack, available through IBM Consulting Advantage, enables IBM experts to help clients quickly realize the value of their Adobe investments, accelerate the development lifecycle, improve collaboration and supercharge our Adobe consultants as they deliver high-quality solutions with up to 50% time savings for key tasks in the implementation process.

Adobe and IBM are continuing to transform the digital experience landscape through our longstanding partnership that brings together industry-leading technology with AI-driven innovation. In our own marketing organization, we’ve used AI to simplify our processes and modernize our data strategy, allowing us to have a laser-focus on the client experience. Using tools from Adobe and IBM’s watsonx, our marketing team has significantly simplified our organization and optimized content production efficiency, consolidating 40 DAM platforms into one using Adobe Experience Manager and bringing web pages to market 75% faster. By doing so, we were able to increase engagement across digital channels and deliver hyper-personalized experiences at scale. In addition to increased speed and efficiency, we were able to maintain brand consistency and governance through automation, AI-powered insights and optimized workflows.

Receiving the Adobe GenStudio Partner of the Year - International award is an important recognition of IBM’s leadership in AI and our commitment to driving innovation and client value alongside Adobe. We are proud to be recognized for our strength in generative AI and our unwavering focus on delivering real business value through trusted AI solutions. As IBM and Adobe continue our collaboration, we are focused on accelerating AI-first customer transformations by helping organizations enhance productivity, streamline content supply chains, and personalize customer engagement at scale.

Learn more about the content supply chain’s AI awakening in our new report from IBM’s Institute of Business Value.