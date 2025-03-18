Adobe and IBM: Delivering AI-powered customer experiences

18 March 2025
Last year, Adobe and IBM set out to help customers benefit from the full value of generative AI in marketing, content creation and brand governance. By bringing IBM watsonx AI technologies into Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), our joint customers can deliver personalization at scale by optimizing marketing touch points while also helping ensure trust and transparency in the content they create. Meanwhile, Red Hat OpenShift is making it possible to manage and deliver AEP content and assets to clients' preferred hybrid infrastructure.
During Adobe Summit this week, IBM is showcasing how we’re collaborating even further to personalize content, communications and experiences to make marketing more relevant to consumers.
Today, we announced watsonx will be helping AEP-based applications manage predictive machine learning models to provide insights to inform decision-making processes. IBM watsonx supports these AEP-based applications that assist marketers in understanding customer intentions, optimize customer journeys, and understand marketing spend across channels. To help ensure predications made from data residing in AEP are reliable and trustworthy, watsonx.governance will track the model lifecycle, capturing crucial data and standardizing how performance, fairness and content are evaluated.
In addition to the adoption of watsonx for predictive machine learning solutions, Adobe is exploring using watsonx.ai capabilities supported by open source LLMs across several Adobe AI Assistants. Finally, Adobe and IBM plan to explore collaboration to provide customized LLMs trained on brand guidelines to support Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing for content generation.
AI Agents are changing the game by analyzing data in real time and providing actionable insights that can predict customer behavior, optimize products and even forecast market trends. The ability to orchestrate and integrate vast networks of assistants and agents within hybrid technology stacks is key to delivering ROI.
In support of the new Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, a framework for businesses to manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe as well as across third parties, Adobe and IBM are strengthening our technology partnership around agentic AI. The companies also intend to explore an LLM agentic foundation based on watsonx and plan to collaborate on how watsonx Orchestrate can complement Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator.
IBM Consulting helps clients drive AI-powered transformation across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud, ensuring seamless integration and maximum value from Adobe investments. Our consultants bring deep industry, technology and domain expertise plus our AI-powered delivery platform IBM Consulting Advantage to modernize processes, optimize content supply chains and enhance personalization at scale.
IBM and Adobe have a 20-year partnership built on shared principles around trust and ethical AI, security and hybrid cloud. During that time, we’ve watched creativity become a key differentiator while content, marketing and AI converge.
In a world where marketers are being asked to do more with less and generate content at an unprecedented pace, the ability to leverage insights from multiple data sources and analyze and activate that data is key to creating personalized experiences. Through the power of watsonx and supported by IBM’s deep consulting expertise, Adobe customers can unlock the full potential of their data. Now every touchpoint can be turned into a more personal interaction.
Please visit us at Adobe Summit in booth #622 or learn more here.