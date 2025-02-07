T-Mobile unlocks marketing efficiency with Adobe Workfront

Once T-Mobile achieved a more mature state with Adobe Workfront, they wanted to better understand the ROI realized with Adobe Workfront and how to connect with other platforms. That’s when T-Mobile turned to IBM.

“IBM, a primary partner for content supply chain strategy and enablement, helped augment the T-Mobile team in a very seamless way,” said Yeremova. “[They are helping us] accelerate the onboarding of teams and connecting platforms.”

IBM drove change management for several departments, including the Technology Customer Experience (TCX) and Career Development teams, two of the largest groups at T-Mobile, both of whom were previously operating in Smartsheets.

“[We brought in IBM as an] outside party for change management because internally there’s just so much passion and inertia and you’ve got to take the passion out of it,” Yeremova said.

In addition to change management, IBM conducted a Value Realization assessment of Workfront for the two groups and found that the career development team realized a 90% decrease in time spent manually setting up and managing projects and 93% decrease in time creating or managing reports. The TCX team saved 11 hours a week by eliminating unnecessary meetings and improving automated workflows. T-Mobile now has all 25 marketing groups operating in Workfront, an effort for which IBM has onboarded and assisted with configurations.

Yeremova says, “It’s all iterative. Tomorrow is going to be different than today. T-Mobile now has a fairly robust environment that is Adobe-centric, and everything is integrated within the platform.”