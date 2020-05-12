The adoption of digital assets — such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, smart contracts and more — is rapidly accelerating in both retail and commercial realms. As digital assets mature, institutional investors are moving markets, and financial firms are tokenizing previously illiquid asset classes — such as corporate bonds, real estate, and derivatives.
To participate in this new market landscape and unlock the transformative power of distributed ledger technologies (DLT), enterprises need the ability to store and transfer digital assets securely and quickly, while maintaining control of their encryption keys.
IBM® Hyper Protect Digital Assets Infrastructure is a secure hosting environment that provides end-to-end security for digital asset custodies, exchanges, issuance providers, and permissioned blockchains that must protect private keys, applications and data.
Ensure security and efficiency of your digital wallets at the same time.
On premises or on the cloud, the IBM open application environment is engineered for trusted computing.
IBM Cloud® Hyper Protect Services on LinuxONE keep apps and private keys highly secure yet accessible.
Pass communications between two ends while ensuring it is never connected to both at the same time.
IBM cryptocurrency and custody risk and regulation specialists lead the industry.
Avoid irrecoverable asset loss from cyberattacks and mishaps.
Take exclusive control of encryption keys in a single-tenant key management system with hardware security modules.
Gain complete authority over Linux-based virtual servers for workloads with sensitive data and business IP in the cloud.
Discover, capture, analyze, automate and govern rules-based business decisions on premises or on the cloud.
Isolate workloads at granularity, and scale and protect them from cyberthreats through a trusted execution environment.
A highly secure, scalable server platform to help you achieve lower energy costs and a smaller carbon footprint.
This Swiss provider of security-critical infrastructure helps large banks manage digital assets with Hyper Protect Services.
This Swiss open-source financial information platform uses Hyper Protect Services to help enable protection and privacy of data infrastructure.
Hex Trust, a digital custody platform, built its Hex Safe offering on IBM technologies for the ideal combination of security, performance, stability and openness.
These sister companies are using IBM LinuxONE solutions to enable users to create, verify, store and trade digital assets with the utmost liquidity.
UKISS hosts their KMS on the IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers to enhance security and enable confidential computing capabilities.
Togg will also be supported by IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Services that are built on IBM LinuxONE and running on IBM Cloud.
With Hyper Protect Services, you can go beyond confidential computing for the highest level of privacy assurance and move your mission critical workloads with sensitive data to the IBM Cloud with peace of mind.
Deploy a digital wallet app with a web front end and an Electrum Bitcoin client in an IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Server.
Find out more about Full temperature wallet solution, a digital wallet integrate IBM hyper protect crypt service with a HSM.
Provide customers with a robust environment for digital assets.
A cold storage solution that brokers communications between two different applications that are designed not to communicate directly to eliminate human interactions.
Demonstration on how IBM Hyper Protect Offline Signing Orchestrator works.
A new technology to help deploy cold storage solutions for Digital Assets.