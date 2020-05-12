The adoption of digital assets — such as cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, blockchain, smart contracts and more — is rapidly accelerating in both retail and commercial realms. As digital assets mature, institutional investors are moving markets, and financial firms are tokenizing previously illiquid asset classes — such as corporate bonds, real estate, and derivatives.



To participate in this new market landscape and unlock the transformative power of distributed ledger technologies (DLT), enterprises need the ability to store and transfer digital assets securely and quickly, while maintaining control of their encryption keys.



IBM® Hyper Protect Digital Assets Infrastructure is a secure hosting environment that provides end-to-end security for digital asset custodies, exchanges, issuance providers, and permissioned blockchains that must protect private keys, applications and data.