IBM announces new cold storage solution for digital assets

As the financial ecosystem matures, eventually all assets are subject to be tokenized. We expect the tokenization of global illiquid assets to grow as a business opportunity in the coming years. With the continued progression of the industry, there is a need for a more mature solution for cold storage that will support this market growth.

Certain concepts and approaches have evolved in terms of securely managing digital assets. A hot, or online storage system is connected to the internet. A “warm” storage system offers a higher level of security than hot wallets since they store private keys offline, but they are less convenient since they require manual intervention to connect to the internet when needed. Also, it is important to note that for a short period of time, assets are not truly offline. This requires a connection to be enabled or disabled automatically or manually. In this regard, some “warm” storage approaches use uni-directional communication, proposing that this meets cold storage standards. However, not all markets or clients would agree that this is the case since there is still a direct communication or network connection with one of the components that is not truly offline. In a cold storage system, assets are always, at any point in time, completely offline, or even physically air-gapped.

When it comes to offline or physically air-gapped cold storage, there are limitations, including privileged administrator access, operational costs and errors and the inability to truly scale. All these limitations are due to one underlying factor—human interaction.

The most common attack vector of traditional cold storage within an organization is the insider attack. Malicious users can take advantage of their access by tampering with devices and even installing malware on them. As a result, the hacker could re-direct the transaction to a different bank account causing the loss of millions of dollars. Once the transaction is published to the blockchain, it cannot be reversed. Bottom line—you don’t need to have access to the assets themselves to steal them. IT System Administrators could also exploit their privileged access to manipulate policy or business logic, ultimately changing or creating new “rules” to allow them to steal assets. These types of attacks are very difficult to detect and can be very hazardous to the organization. Another concern for clients is the “forced attack” where an un-authorized person uses violent physical threats to demand a transaction to be executed. This could be a life-threatening situation that no company should risk.

Operational costs and operational errors are also inhibitors to current cold storage solutions. A minimum of 2 datacenter administrators are needed to facilitate the signing process of a digital asset transaction resulting in reoccurring costs for the client. Typically, the datacenter administrator must physically walk devices, such as a laptop or USB, across the data center to the offline hardware for signing and back again; others might even use a “pen and paper” approach. Additionally, this interaction from the datacenter administrator can lead to risks of operational errors due to tasks not being performed correctly, or an overall, careless approach to the task. These can be costly mistakes that can potentially result in huge loss to organizations.

Finally, as the digital asset industry continues to grow, so will the number of transactions, resulting in the increase of these manual operations and the risks associated. This type of manual process is not scalable as clients continue to grow and need to keep up with making these assets available.