The International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) are a set of U.S. government regulations administered by the Department of State to control the export of defense-related technologies, including the software and data on the United States Munitions List (USML).

There is no formal ITAR certification, however IBM operates the services listed below in a manner that will support a client to meet its ITAR requirements but ITAR compliance can be confirmed by independent third-party. Clients must create IBM Cloud accounts that indicate usage for ITAR.