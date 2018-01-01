The ISO 31000 is a family of standards issued starting in 2009 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is designed to help organizations manage risk. The first standard in the series, the ISO 31000:2018 is a set of risk management guidelines that focuses on the design and implementation of a risk management framework—a process to identify and minimize the harm caused by uncertainties and unforeseen events.



An organization with an ISO-31000-compliant risk management process has a level of assurance, as well as operational continuity, economic resilience and stability—even in the face of unpredictable events.

Reports and other documentation

