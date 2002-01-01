The Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002 (FISMA) was created to ensure the security of data within the federal government. It defines requirements for the information security of federal agencies as well as independent, third-party contractors who handle government data.

In order to be FISMA-compliant, an organization must conduct annual reviews of information security programs to minimize risks with improved speed, cost-effectiveness and efficiency. FISMA compliance is achieved by a cloud service provider (CSP) through the FedRAMP Authorization process.