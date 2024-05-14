The skiers were in pursuit of revolutionary leader Gustav Eriksson Vasa. And when they reached him, they convinced this future king of Sweden to return to Mora with them and lead the fight against the current Danish monarchy. Two and a half years later, the revolution was over, and Sweden was a free land.

This rich history is embroidered in the very fabric of the annual Vasaloppet races, named after Vasa and held in the Mora and Sälen region of Sweden. And each year, roughly 100,000 participants compete in at least one of the more than a dozen ski, foot and bike races hosted by the Vasaloppet organization in the summer and winter months.

“Our races have been occurring for a hundred years,” notes Marcus Berndt, Technology Coordinator for Vasaloppet. “And our history extends far beyond that. So competing in one of our events is often a really big deal for the majority of our participants. In Sweden, more or less everyone has someone in the family that is connected to Vasaloppet.”

And wanting to continue and even strengthen this level of cultural and personal connection, the organization began looking for a way to better communicate with race participants.

“We wanted to create an emotional connection to their race experience that lasted throughout the whole year,” adds Berndt. “And we knew story was the perfect container for those emotions. We could connect all of these different data points about their experience, and each of these digital moments would help tell the story of their day—would help them remember their personal journey.”

Of course, Vasaloppet already captured some moments for its racers. But it wanted to better integrate these snapshots into a unified narrative. For example, the race organization worked with various vendors and sponsors over the years to take photographs and even video footage to share with competitors. But these videos and images were always sent by the outside organization that captured them rather than Vasaloppet, meaning the story of the racer’s journey arrived piecemeal and often out of order.