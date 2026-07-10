How real-time, contextual intelligence transformed physical-world customer experiences

Building an intelligent engagement platform that gives venues complete control over customer insights while driving measurable business growth
Stadiums, airports, and entertainment venues generate millions of customer interactions every day. Yet unlike digital businesses, they rarely understand what happens between ticket purchase and departure. Once customers enter the venue, identity, location, transactions, and operational events become disconnected, limiting personalization, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. Younger audiences expect personalized experiences, real-time offers, and frictionless navigation. The same seamless intelligence in the online experience. Yet most venue operators lack visibility into their own customers in the real world. Loyalty systems, ticketing platforms, POS terminals, and mobile apps operate in silos. A customer might book a ticket through one system, receive a promotional offer through another, and check in through a third, buying a hot dog using yet another system with no unified understanding of who they are, where they are, or what they need.
The impact is real. Venues lose revenue opportunities: they can’t personalize offers to individual customers, predict who might attend an event, or measure what drives repeat visits. Staff operate reactively rather than proactively. Sponsors receive impressions but no proof of impact. And venues are locked into vendor relationships, unable to own the customer data they generate.
As competition intensifies, from streaming services, at-home entertainment, and other venues, the ability to deliver intelligent, personalized experiences in the moment has become a business imperative.
Spark Compass saw a different possibility: what if physical venues could deliver the same personalization, real-time intelligence, and customer understanding that digital channels had achieved?
Spark Compass started with a fundamental insight: existing customer intelligence platforms were designed for digital environments. But physical venues operate differently. Context, location, time, crowd density, and event dynamics change constantly. What’s needed is real-time intelligence that understands each customer’s immediate needs.
The solution required a different architecture. Spark Compass unified over 100 modules with data sources, mobile apps, loyalty systems, location services, transaction data, and real-time signals into a single, coherent customer view. Rather than forcing venues into proprietary systems, the platform was built on open APIs and hybrid-cloud infrastructure, ensuring venues maintained ownership and control of their data. The system continues to capture data as the users interact with it. In one instance, over 140M real-world behavior data points were captured from a user audience of only 22,000 active users across a university campus.
Rather than replacing existing venue systems, Spark Compass built an open, modular platform that connects and integrates data across the customer journey while allowing organizations to retain control of their technology investments. This architecture lets venues unify fragmented data, apply AI in real time, and activate insights without rebuilding their existing ecosystem.
Here’s how it works:
Imagine a fan arriving at a stadium. Before they enter, ticketing and loyalty data establish their profile. As they move through the venue, location and activity signals update that profile in real time. AI recommends the quickest route to their seat, delivers a personalized concession offer during halftime, and helps venue staff anticipate operational needs based on crowd movement. Every interaction is captured, measured, and used to improve future experiences.
Via the Spark Compass enabled fan app, the activated venues and campaign management modules, IBM® watsonx.data® provides the unified foundation, consolidating fragmented customer data into a real-time, single source of truth. IBM watsonx.ai® powers the intelligence layer, suggesting personalized recommendations delivered via the Spark Compass platform, predicting customer behavior, and enabling real-time decision-making. IBM watsonx® Orchestrate® enables both conversational guidance and automated workflow orchestration. When a recommendation is made, the Spark Compass system automatically triggers the right action (send an offer, update signage, notify staff). And the integrated IBM watsonx.governance® helps ensure these AI-driven experiences remain transparent, compliant and trustworthy, with oversight of AI models, customer data usage and automated decisions. This gives Spark Compass a governed foundation for scaling real-time intelligence while helping venues maintain digital sovereignty over their customer data.
IBM’s technology stack allowed Spark Compass to focus on customer intelligence while providing the enterprise-grade scale, governance, and orchestration needed to support complex physical environments. The result was a platform that eliminated silos, enabled real-time personalization, and, critically, gave venues control over their most valuable asset: comprehensive customer intelligence they could measure, own, and act on immediately.
The results exceeded expectations. Venues achieved 75%+ engagement rates, more than triple typical industry benchmarks. An 88% conversion with visitors physically walking city blocks in response to offers delivered from location-based campaigns, proved the platform’s ability to drive real-world behavior. At other venues, attendance grew 21%, with additional in-store of a sponsor’s products increased by over 15%.
But the operational transformation was equally significant. Venue staff could now anticipate customer preferences before arrival. Concessions teams optimized inventory based on predicted demand. Operations teams used crowd-flow insights to adjust staffing and improve guest experience. Marketing shifted from campaign-based to continuous, data-driven personalization. Sponsors achieved measurable ROI tied to actual customer behavior, not impressions.
Teams that once operated independently, marketing, operations, concessions, and security, now share a unified view of the customer journey. Decisions became faster and more confident.
Today, Spark Compass as been activated and deployed across physical locations, events and used in multiple campaigns: stadiums, tournaments, for teams and leagues, for brands and products, across airports, retail environments, and hospitality venues, proving that real-time intelligence, action-event based communication and end-user ownership can coexist at enterprise scale. By giving enterprises the ownership of their customer intelligence rather than locking it inside disconnected systems, Spark Compass has created a foundation for continuous innovation as AI becomes central to every physical customer experience.
Spark Compass is an AI-powered technology company that transforms physical-world customer experiences through contextual intelligence. Based in California, Spark Compass helps organizations across sports, hospitality, retail, and tourism deliver real-time, personalized engagement based on where customers are, what they’re doing, and what they need in the moment. The platform enables venues to measure, optimize, and own the complete customer journey.
© Copyright IBM Corporation July, 2026
IBM, the IBM logo, watsonx, watsonx.data, watsonx.ai, watsonx Orchestrate, and watsonx.governanceare trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.
Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.