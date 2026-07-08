How Spark Compass transforms physical venues into real-time data systems

The data ingestion layer (in the pink box of the diagram) supports APIs, event streaming and real-time processing. For Spark Compass, a stream event might represent a location change, a queue status, a sensor threshold, a ticket scan, a payment event or a user preference update. The ingestion layer validates those events and prepares them for the rest of the platform.

The context engine is positioned below ingestion in the diagram. It enriches each event with four core signals: identity, location, time and activity. Identity does not have to mean collecting more personal data than required. In the airport example, the traveler can voluntarily declare a flight number so the platform can provide useful gate guidance without guessing.

IBM watsonx.data serves as the unified data layer in the architecture. It consolidates profiles, event data, transactions and historical data into a shared layer for analytics and AI.

Federated query is a key part of this pattern. A federated query lets an application query data where it already lives instead of copying everything into a new repository first. For Spark Compass, the approach reduces integration cost, shortens deployment time and lowers data duplication risk, especially when venue data spans mobile apps, ticketing, CRM, payments, sensors and operational systems.

IBM watsonx.ai supports the AI and agent layer. Spark Compass uses that layer for AI agents, recommendations, predictive analytics, content generation and conversational experiences.

IBM watsonx Assistant supports enhanced conversational experiences such as an AI concierge, intelligent dispatching of task-oriented flows that gather information, respond to a user or perform a transaction on the user’s behalf. For Spark Compass that means a conversational layer can use the same context engine as the recommendation and operations layers—instead of acting as a disconnected chatbot.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides the orchestration layer. In the Spark Compass architecture, orchestration turns an event into a workflow: notifying a traveler, triggering a staff task, starting an offer flow, escalating an incident or passing context to another enterprise system while alerting the traveler of products and services that are of interest as the traveler walks through the terminal. Orchestrate helps Spark Compass monitor AI systems, support compliance and maintain oversight of data quality, access and lineage. This capability gives venue operators visibility and control over AI-driven recommendations, customer interactions and operational workflows.

IBM watsonx.governance provides the oversight layer for AI-driven recommendations and operational workflows, helping Spark Compass define governance practices for monitoring, compliance, data quality, access and lineage. Together, the products connect insight to action while keeping the resulting workflows visible and governed.

The Spark Compass platform runs on AWS, but is in the process of being migrated to IBM Cloud.

Spark Compass also uses an edge-aware design. Its hybrid-app approach performs as much computation as possible on the user’s device and communicates with cloud or on-premises services where appropriate. This approach helps reduce latency, control bandwidth and keep the architecture flexible for customers with different infrastructure requirements.

The right side of the diagram shows the outputs: customer experience, venue experience, operations and analytics.