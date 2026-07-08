How Spark Compass transforms physical venues into real-time data systems

Spark Compass uses IBM watsonx.data®, watsonx.ai®, watsonx.governance® and watsonx Orchestrate® to turn location, identity, time and activity signals into governed actions. These actions guide travelers, engage fans and enable venue operators to drive improved customer engagement.
For a traveler, an airport gate change can be an inconvenience. For an enterprise architect, it’s also a real-time data problem: a customer is in motion and conditions have changed. The customer needs guidance and the system has only a few minutes to choose the next best step.
Spark Compass built its platform to close that physical-world visibility gap by turning venue signals into contextual guidance, operational workflows and measurable outcomes. Spark Compass built its platform for this kind of moment.
Spark Compass is a San Diego-based AI technology company focused on contextual intelligence for physical spaces. Its platform supports industries such as retail, sports, hospitality, transportation, tourism and live events. Spark Compass operates at the point where a customer’s experience moves from a digital channel into a physical environment.
The design challenge is familiar to anyone building enterprise AI outside a browser. Digital systems capture rich customer information when the customer clicks, searches or purchases online. That visibility often diminishes when the same person enters a physical location such as a stadium, airport, hotel or store. Spark Compass closes that visibility gap by connecting mobile apps, loyalty systems, ticketing, point-of-sale systems, location services, sensors, signage and enterprise platforms into a shared intelligence layer.
This post explores the use case, architecture and IBM product choices that help Spark Compass convert high volumes of physical signals into governed AI actions.
Spark Compass addresses a critical challenge for venue operators: how to engage customers at the exact moment when context matters—when guidance, a personalized offer, a loyalty reward or an operational action is most useful. A traveler might need the most efficient route through airport security. A fan at a stadium might require assistance with directions to their seat. A shopper might need a relevant recommendation while standing near the product.
The airport example shows why context changes the architecture. Airports are dynamic: gates change, queues lengthen, shuttles move, restrooms fill, scanners fail and travelers head to different destinations. At the San Diego International Airport, Spark Compass connected airport maps, queue data, flight information, shuttle bus location visibility and indoor navigation to help travelers move from parking to terminal to gate with better guidance.
The same context helps venues operate more efficiently. Spark Compass describes this capability as “activating” the venue. In technical terms that means physical-world events can trigger digital responses. A restroom counter can notify janitorial staff that there have been 100 users so it’s time to schedule a clean-up. A broken scanner can dispatch the nearest IT worker through a wearable.
The full feedback loop drives greater value. The platform does not stop at sending a message. It measures whether the message led to an action in the physical world, such as a visit, a purchase, a service action or an operational improvement. That closed-loop attribution connects an engagement to a quantifiable outcome, which helps operators understand what worked, where it worked and whether the deployment reduced friction or increased revenue.
The following diagram is best read from left to right. On the left, in the blue box, Spark Compass begins by ingesting data from customer channels, location and connectivity services, commerce systems and enterprise platforms.
The data ingestion layer (in the pink box of the diagram) supports APIs, event streaming and real-time processing. For Spark Compass, a stream event might represent a location change, a queue status, a sensor threshold, a ticket scan, a payment event or a user preference update. The ingestion layer validates those events and prepares them for the rest of the platform.
The context engine is positioned below ingestion in the diagram. It enriches each event with four core signals: identity, location, time and activity. Identity does not have to mean collecting more personal data than required. In the airport example, the traveler can voluntarily declare a flight number so the platform can provide useful gate guidance without guessing.
IBM watsonx.data serves as the unified data layer in the architecture. It consolidates profiles, event data, transactions and historical data into a shared layer for analytics and AI.
Federated query is a key part of this pattern. A federated query lets an application query data where it already lives instead of copying everything into a new repository first. For Spark Compass, the approach reduces integration cost, shortens deployment time and lowers data duplication risk, especially when venue data spans mobile apps, ticketing, CRM, payments, sensors and operational systems.
IBM watsonx.ai supports the AI and agent layer. Spark Compass uses that layer for AI agents, recommendations, predictive analytics, content generation and conversational experiences.
IBM watsonx Assistant supports enhanced conversational experiences such as an AI concierge, intelligent dispatching of task-oriented flows that gather information, respond to a user or perform a transaction on the user’s behalf. For Spark Compass that means a conversational layer can use the same context engine as the recommendation and operations layers—instead of acting as a disconnected chatbot.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides the orchestration layer. In the Spark Compass architecture, orchestration turns an event into a workflow: notifying a traveler, triggering a staff task, starting an offer flow, escalating an incident or passing context to another enterprise system while alerting the traveler of products and services that are of interest as the traveler walks through the terminal. Orchestrate helps Spark Compass monitor AI systems, support compliance and maintain oversight of data quality, access and lineage. This capability gives venue operators visibility and control over AI-driven recommendations, customer interactions and operational workflows.
IBM watsonx.governance provides the oversight layer for AI-driven recommendations and operational workflows, helping Spark Compass define governance practices for monitoring, compliance, data quality, access and lineage. Together, the products connect insight to action while keeping the resulting workflows visible and governed.
The Spark Compass platform runs on AWS, but is in the process of being migrated to IBM Cloud.
Spark Compass also uses an edge-aware design. Its hybrid-app approach performs as much computation as possible on the user’s device and communicates with cloud or on-premises services where appropriate. This approach helps reduce latency, control bandwidth and keep the architecture flexible for customers with different infrastructure requirements.
The right side of the diagram shows the outputs: customer experience, venue experience, operations and analytics.
A key advantage of this architecture is that it avoids one-off implementations. The same foundation can support stadium seat guidance, airport gate changes, retail offers, restroom cleaning and IT dispatch. While the source systems change by venue, the pattern stays consistent: ingest the signal, enrich it with context, apply AI or rules, orchestrate the action and measure the result. This is “contextually intelligent communication” as described by the founder in a patent filed in 2013 and awarded in 2016.
That repeatable pattern can reduce total cost of ownership by reusing the same integration and workflow model across venues. Instead of rebuilding separate point solutions for stadium seat guidance, airport gate changes, retail offers or IT dispatch, teams adapt source connectors, context rules and workflows to each venue. They keep the underlying pattern consistent across use cases. The system isn’t acquired so no capital expenditure is required; it’s leased through a Platform as a Service (PaaS) license with a monthly subscription fee.
The impact is visible in both experience and operations. Spark Compass reports more than 75% engagement rates and 88% of those viewing a message actually walked to the featured locale in location-based campaigns. It also reports a 21% attendance increase and 15% concession-sales growth in live sports deployments (Spark Compass refers to these metrics as “Proof of Presence” (POP).
The Spark Compass architecture works because it treats every physical interaction as an actionable event. This design keeps the platform extensible. New venues can bring different maps, sensors, apps, ticketing systems and operating rules, but the core pattern remains consistent. Spark Compass can connect the local systems, interpret the event, apply AI where it adds value and orchestrate the right action through the right channel.
IBM’s stack gives that pattern the enterprise foundation it requires. Watsonx.data supports a governed data layer across distributed sources. Watsonx.ai helps turn context into recommendations and conversations. Watsonx Orchestrate moves from insight to execution. Spark Compass uses watsonx.governance to ensure that the AI-driven recommendations and operational actions running across airports, stadiums and venues are transparent, monitored, compliant and trustworthy while scaling across many locations.
By integrating with IBM’s data, AI, governance and orchestration products, Spark Compass turns a physical-world visibility gap into a reusable real-time intelligence architecture. The result is a platform that is flexible enough to follow customers from airports to arenas to retail environments and other connected venues.