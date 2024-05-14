The only aspect of cyberattacks that hasn’t changed is the need to identify and mitigate threats with the utmost speed.

Sophos’s world-class defensive tools and services do just that: help organizations respond quickly, expel attackers and repair damage. In fact, more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries rely on the company’s solutions for protection. And with IBM Sterling® Supply Chain Business Network technology, Sophos can process orders for its critical cybersecurity solutions faster.

Sophos sells offerings exclusively through a multi-tier channel. It uses a global distributor network to relay orders from resellers located around the world. Processing orders swiftly and accurately is critical; if an organization buys security software, it often wants it as soon as possible.

Rachel Lacy, Senior Director, IT Applications at Sophos, elaborates: “What’s really important to the channel is a seamless buyer experience. When we work with distributors on EDI (electronic data interchange), we’re trying to reduce friction and process orders more quickly. We also want to give them an easy mechanism to place orders with us.”

In the past, distributors submitted orders by phone, email or fax. The order processing team would then re-key requests into Sophos’s order management system. Manual processes were not only time consuming but also made it difficult for Sophos and its distributors to know where an order was in the flow. As order volume grew, the firm realized its team would soon reach capacity. Moreover, it could stagger growth.

Paul Warren, Director, Order Management at Sophos, adds: “As well as demanding large amounts of time and effort to track and process orders, our manual approach meant there was always the risk of human errors entering the process and causing delays. To support our long-term growth, we needed to communicate with our trading partners faster and more efficiently. So, we looked for a way to automate the process.”