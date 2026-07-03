Core system infrastructure renewal and evolution with minimal service downtime

To address these challenges, Shikoku Electric Power adopted an approach of gradually adjusting its resources. First, the company added memory to its existing IBM® Power9 (E950) servers to build development servers and accurately determine the actual capacity required by S/4HANA. Based on this, the company decided to properly size the systems, starting with the quality assurance servers and moving on to the production servers, while verifying the load and requirements, and adding necessary memory and other resources required at each stage.

Meanwhile, as it proceeded with the ERP system migration project to S/4HANA, the company needed to address the upcoming end of maintenance services for CIS Power 8 (S824).

To this end, plans were reviewed to ensure quality for the Power9 (E950) and add memory for production servers, and in line with the replacement of CIS Power 8 (S824), the latest IBM Power10 (E1050) was introduced as a foundation capable of supporting the ERP system. In addition to high processing performance and large memory, CPU resource sharing using the IBM PowerVM virtualization platform and Shared Processor Pool enables stable resource allocation even in environments where multiple systems run concurrently, such as S/4HANA, ECC6.0 and other applications, enabling adaptability for sudden workload increases.

Further, with an eye toward post-migration operations, Shikoku Electric Power adopted a configuration that enables rapid activation of physical cores, allowing the company to flexibly address future S/4HANA performance improvements and the preparation of development environments. As a result, the company has established a flexible IT infrastructure capable of responding swiftly to future changes in business operations.

When migrating to CIS Power10 (E1050), a migration method utilizing high-speed data copying between IBM Storage systems (from V7000 to FS7200) was adopted to minimize downtime. This greatly compressed the workflow involved in server migration, minimizing operational impact and allowing the migration to the new server to be completed in a single day.