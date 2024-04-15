In 2020, Shell and IBM launched OREN (link resides outside of ibm.com), a mining optimization platform. “OREN is an open platform for collaboration with different solutions,” says Grischa Sauerberg, Vice President of Sectorals Decarbonisation & Innovation at Shell. “Providers can bring their digital products and offer those to customers. But even more importantly, it also allows them to work together on end-to-end integrated digital solutions that help mining companies tackle the challenges they have around decarbonization.”

Mining companies are a key customer base for Shell, and the energy company’s transition into mining solutions is logical because both sectors are industry-intensive and pivotal to enabling the energy transition. Both sectors are also extractive—heavy equipment extracts raw materials from the earth, processes and transports them. “We chose the mining industry as a starting point because it has a lot of similarity to the energy industry and it has some common challenges,” explains Grischa Sauerberg, Shell’s Vice President Sectoral Decarbonisation & Innovation. Shell has completed numerous digitalization projects for the energy sector, so it can transfer learnings from these projects to mining customers.

To systematically unearth these challenges and form solutions, a diverse team from both Shell and IBM assembled from distant countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania, India, Singapore, Australia and Brazil. Mining industry experts, technical experts, project managers, designers, analysts, strategists and developers committed to making OREN the best it could be.

To visualize the end-to-end mining value chain, define customer journeys and map out user pain points, the team conducted extensive user research.



“We have done over 350 interviews across the mining customers’ value chain and we discovered some great insights,” says Sauerberg. “For example, 80% of the mining customers’ pain points are very similar: how to focus on decarbonization through digitalization and data aggregation and how to reduce operation costs.”



After analyzing customer feedback and participating in envisioning and architecture workshops, team members created hypotheses and refined a vision and roadmap for a minimum viable product (MVP) for OREN. The transparent, co-creation approach of the IBM Garage helped the team build an open, collaborative architecture so that numerous solution providers can participate on the platform and it can accommodate an ongoing influx of new players. The open architecture also allows for multicloud and on-premises deployment flexibility.

On the front end, OREN uses Salesforce technology. In the back end, the platform currently runs on IBM Cloud®, but thanks to Red Hat® OpenShift® (link resides outside of ibm.com), it can run on any other cloud platform if the mining customer has other requirements. Data is ingested, managed and analyzed with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, which is enriched with IBM Open Data for Industries to work with data models from the industry for subsurface, energy and carbon accounting data management. IBM Cloud Pak for Data provides a world-class data fabric implementation because OREN can offer data and supply chain features such as virtualization, governance and lineage, all under one roof. OREN also features the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and miners can connect to the IBM Maximo® Application Suite, which provides intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance and computer vision.

During the development phase, Shell and IBM followed an agile approach and adopted DevOps principles, which accelerated speed to value. A predictable cadence of agile ceremonies kept the partnership strong and the project focused. In only eight months, the Shell and IBM team took OREN from a theoretical concept to market launch.