IBM Energy Data Nexus is the first end-to-end open source platform built on the OSDU® data foundation for the oil, gas and energy industry.

The IBM solution runs on Red Hat® OpenShift®, the leading hybrid cloud enterprise container platform, and is integrated with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. It can expedite data handling across nearly any IT infrastructure landscape, including on-premises, regional, local and private clouds, AWS cloud or at the edge.