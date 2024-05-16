Home Analytics Cloud Pak for Data Energy Data Nexus IBM Energy Data Nexus, data platform for Upstream
The first market-ready hybrid cloud platform to help the energy industry analyze OSDU® data across the enterprise
The oil and gas drilling rig for producing crude oil
Expedite data handling

IBM Energy Data Nexus is the first end-to-end open source platform built on the OSDU® data foundation for the oil, gas and energy industry.

The IBM solution runs on Red Hat® OpenShift®, the leading hybrid cloud enterprise container platform, and is integrated with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. It can expedite data handling across nearly any IT infrastructure landscape, including on-premises, regional, local and private clouds, AWS cloud or at the edge.

AWS and IBM collaborate on a comprehensive OSDU® data platform solution that runs on Red Hat OpenShift and in the AWS cloud.

How it's used

Access data wherever it resides Now one solution enables you to get project data whether it's on-premises, on the other side of the world, or at the edge of your network. Hybrid cloud technology brings the data to you no matter where it's stored.
Regulatory compliance and operational flexibility   Regulatory compliance across the diverse energy operational landscape demands flexible solutions, such as in-country cloud and behind-the-firewall security, to meet data sovereignty and IT governance challenges and risks.
Analytics and AI Infuse artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and extend IBM Cloud Pak for Data services by using an open source platform to accelerate trusted enterprise data insights.   IBM Cloud Pak for Data services
Use OSDU® data, drive AI and run more places with hybrid cloud

Whether your data is on-premises, on regional, local or private clouds, AWS cloud or at the edge, IBM Energy Data Nexus helps you maximize insights by using the OSDU® data platform.

 Unlock data with open source

Run your solutions almost anywhere with the Red Hat OpenShift container platform for hybrid cloud data.

 Modernize your infrastructure

Reduce replatforming costs by using open source technologies to modernize apps and workloads, speeding digital transformation.

 Bring AI to your workflows

Unleash data-driven workflow insights and accelerate your journey to the cloud.
A hybrid cloud open source platform to analyze all your data Enterprise apps, proprietary sources and OSDU® Run almost anywhere

Run seamlessly across cloud, on-premises or at the edge and empower data science by using the same IT infrastructure.

 Break down data silos

Unlock data trapped in proprietary geoscience and engineering applications that use open source to build holistic energy workflows.

 Unleash AI-enabled workflows

Accelerate data access and apply advanced analytics and AI across organizational borders and technical domains.

 

 Gain data security and control

Benefit from full-stack container security and enterprise-grade service levels.

 

 Meet data sovereignty

Bring your application to where the data resides, helping you meet compliance and in-country requirements.

 

 Take it to the edge

Deploy applications closer to where sensor data resides to improve operational agility and get insights faster.

 
Explore the platform
This detailed operational demo shows you how IBM Energy Data Nexus can help you modernize with hybrid cloud. See the intuitive interface that enables you to explore and analyze OSDU® data platform workflows from a central control plane.
Start a conversation today about your custom pricing


IBM Energy Data Nexus offers flexible licensing options to suit your enterprise requirements. These capabilities are included:

  • Standard APIs to access the IBM implementation of the OSDU® data platform.
  • Red Hat OpenShift container platform.
  • IBM Cloud Pak for Data foundation that enables you to expand the platform to include more data and AI services.

 
Take the next step

Explore the power, flexibility and scalability of this hybrid cloud open source data platform, or consult an energy expert at no cost to learn how IBM can help you transform your business.