IBM Energy Data Nexus is the first end-to-end open source platform built on the OSDU® data foundation for the oil, gas and energy industry.
The IBM solution runs on Red Hat® OpenShift®, the leading hybrid cloud enterprise container platform, and is integrated with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. It can expedite data handling across nearly any IT infrastructure landscape, including on-premises, regional, local and private clouds, AWS cloud or at the edge.
AWS and IBM collaborate on a comprehensive OSDU® data platform solution that runs on Red Hat OpenShift and in the AWS cloud.
Whether your data is on-premises, on regional, local or private clouds, AWS cloud or at the edge, IBM Energy Data Nexus helps you maximize insights by using the OSDU® data platform.
Run your solutions almost anywhere with the Red Hat OpenShift container platform for hybrid cloud data.
Reduce replatforming costs by using open source technologies to modernize apps and workloads, speeding digital transformation.
Unleash data-driven workflow insights and accelerate your journey to the cloud.
Run seamlessly across cloud, on-premises or at the edge and empower data science by using the same IT infrastructure.
Unlock data trapped in proprietary geoscience and engineering applications that use open source to build holistic energy workflows.
Accelerate data access and apply advanced analytics and AI across organizational borders and technical domains.
Benefit from full-stack container security and enterprise-grade service levels.
Bring your application to where the data resides, helping you meet compliance and in-country requirements.
Deploy applications closer to where sensor data resides to improve operational agility and get insights faster.
IBM Energy Data Nexus offers flexible licensing options to suit your enterprise requirements. These capabilities are included: