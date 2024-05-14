Over its 45-year history, Pronto Software has maintained a consistently strong, presence in the middle tier of Australia’s ERP marketplace by marching to its own drum. Its growth has been organic and self-funded; its customer relationships deep, long-lasting and personal; and its focus on the customer unwavering.

In his nearly two decades with Pronto Software, Managing Director and CEO Chad Gates has seen just about every facet of the company’s operations up close, from marketing and operations to product development. When asked about the root of the company’s success, he cites the factors mentioned above, along with a vibrant culture of innovation that has kept the entire Pronto Software product portfolio infused with the features and capabilities that matter most to its customers. At a deeper level, he points to a more fundamental and enduring quality: “What we’re really selling to our customers is trust,” says Gates. “Everything we do is geared toward delivering on that promise.”

For mid-market businesses, Gates explains, trust in an ERP vendor comes down to factors like strong support, kept promises related to performance and reliability, and, of course, the continuity of the relationship—“knowing that we’re going to be there for them down the road.” In Pronto Software’s world view, part and parcel of “being there” is making sure that mid-market customers get access to the potentially game-changing technologies, like AI and analytics, that are more common among large enterprises. In this respect, Pronto Software views itself as a kind of conduit of innovation to its customers.

And in Gates’s view, Pronto Software’s long-term partnership with IBM is one of the primary channels for delivering that innovation. “Our customers really understand that both Pronto Software and IBM are pushing the envelope in terms of incorporating new technologies for their benefit,” he says. “They recognize that we’re willing to take risks to innovate, and that we’re going to do right by them and provide them with a great solution they can trust.”