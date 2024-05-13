The Mohegan Sun revenue management team had relied on an earlier version of the IBM® Cognos® Business Intelligence platform for years. However, its interface was more suitable for knowledgeable analytics professionals, so less analytics-focused departments, like housekeeping and the front desk, had to rely on the revenue management team for reporting and analytic insights.

“When we started with Cognos Business Intelligence, we used it for canned reports, looking up hotel occupancy, rooms left for sale, bare-bones basic information,” says Jesse Sturges, Director of Strategic Marketing at Mohegan Sun.

After an upgrade to the IBM Cognos Analytics 11 platform, a whole new world of user-friendly tools became available, and other departments across Mohegan Sun were able to use them — not just the revenue management team.

“As the team became a little savvier with leveraging Cognos Analytics, using multiple tables and getting the information we really needed, we were not only able to help ourselves with yielding decisions, but we were able to help drive decisions in other departments too,” says Sturges.

To help the Mohegan Sun team get acclimated to the upgraded Cognos Analytics software, a group of experts from IBM Business Partner LPA Software Solutions trained them in reporting, dashboards, data modules and more.

During their week-long, in-house training session, the ideas were flowing. That’s when the revenue management team had the inspired notion to use the Cognos Analytics interactive dashboards for housekeeping and front-desk operations.

“For those of us on the reporting side, Cognos Analytics offered new functionality, but the dashboards didn’t initially look like a direct help,” Sturges says. “Then we realized if we could enable the other departments with self-service dashboards, we would no longer have to be a support branch for them, and we could free up time to work on other things.”

The creation of housekeeping and front-desk dashboards would allow those departments to become more self-sufficient while also driving significant operational improvements and time savings. They could immediately modify the information and visual presentation, customize details, and filter data to each team’s specific needs.

“It took a couple of weeks to get dashboards drilled down to what we really wanted. Creating the back-end datasets and data modules took some time, but now it’s a lot more efficient; we can implement changes or add information very easily,” says Thibdeau.