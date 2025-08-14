The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the sole central counterparty clearinghouse for US-listed options. It serves over 100 clearing members, including some of the largest US broker-dealers, securities firms and futures commission merchants, which rely on OCC’s efficient and effective clearing and risk management services. With a history spanning more than 50 years, OCC was designated a systemically important financial market utility (SIFMU) in 2012, amplifying its critical role in the marketplace.

However, the organization faced challenges in managing the growing complexity of transactions across its ecosystem. Manual operations, time-consuming upgrades, scalability bottlenecks and the need for airtight security made integration and governance increasingly difficult within its legacy IT infrastructure. OCC was especially slowed down by extensive manual processes and upgrade cycles that took up to 18 months for even minor version updates. OCC needed to modernize its infrastructure and adapt to new technologies to ensure continued resilience and security for the US-listed options market.