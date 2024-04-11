IBM® Sterling File Gateway enables companies to consolidate all internet-based file transfers on a single, scalable, secure and always-on edge gateway. The offering has the capabilities necessary to intelligently monitor, administer, route and transform high volumes of inbound and outbound files. Companies deploying File Gateway are empowered to lower the costs of managing file transfers, accelerate time to revenue and improve trading partner satisfaction.

IBM Sterling File Gateway also supports hybrid cloud deployment through certified containers, seamless integration with RESTful APIs and high availability through IBM Sterling Global Mailbox.