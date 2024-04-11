IBM® Sterling File Gateway enables companies to consolidate all internet-based file transfers on a single, scalable, secure and always-on edge gateway. The offering has the capabilities necessary to intelligently monitor, administer, route and transform high volumes of inbound and outbound files. Companies deploying File Gateway are empowered to lower the costs of managing file transfers, accelerate time to revenue and improve trading partner satisfaction.
IBM Sterling File Gateway also supports hybrid cloud deployment through certified containers, seamless integration with RESTful APIs and high availability through IBM Sterling Global Mailbox.
Reduce the cost of ownership to operate an edge-based gateway, accelerate time-to-revenue and improve partner satisfaction.
Significantly reduce installation and patch time from hours to minutes by deploying your solution with a certified container that has all required components.
Ensure the high-availability and scalability of customer facing communications.
IBM Certified Containers for IBM Sterling B2B Integrator are enterprise-grade, security-rich product editions with integrated common software services for consistent deployment life-cycle management including easy install and configure options, management of upgrades and roll-back, scalability, and security.
Partner Engagement Manager works in conjunction with IBM Sterling File Gateway to centralize the onboarding and management of your partner relationships. Self-service onboarding and campaigns help ensure that contact info and security certificates don't get out of date and cause process failures.
Check out the key results, business impact, and contributing factors that demonstrate the value of IBM Sterling B2B and Managed File Transfer solutions.
Learn the key characteristics needed to modernize legacy file transfer.
Take the IBM Data Exchange Maturity Assessment to see how your company can lower costs and improve efficiency.
Learn how you can consolidate point-to-point and edge-based file transfers on a single platform with confidence.
Move quickly to migrate your file gateway solution to hybrid cloud with IBM Certified Containers.
Ensure maximum availability of your critical file transfers with IBM Sterling Global Mailbox.