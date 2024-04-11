Get out of reactive fire-fighting mode. Proactively address issues and achieve your SLA commitments with confidence. IBM® Sterling® Control Center Monitor tracks the critical events across your B2B and managed file transfer (MFT) infrastructure for improved operations, customer service and B2B governance. It applies rules to alert key audiences when there is a problem with a server, process or transfer. Actionable Dashboards are customized for various types of users.
Monitor file transfers and B2B processes. Align server views with operational logic. Identify schedules, processes, file names, user roles and security capabilities.
Central monitoring and configuration management provide visibility into file transfers and B2B processes across a supported network infrastructure through a simplified graphical user interface (GUI).
Provide proactive visibility in service level agreements (SLAs) impact events through web browser access, alerts and notifications, single-click problem interrogation and rules creation.
Continuous controls monitoring with near
real-time notifications. Consolidate and normalize file transfer and process data from managed servers into a single SQL database with embedded reporting.
Use a centralized interface to create and delete configuration objects, and update multiple servers across different platforms. Also provides syntax checking and full text searches to simplify management.
Maintains distinct versions of objects, which can be retained for auditing or restored, and provides an audit log that includes changes to configuration objects, showing changes and who made them.
Lets you assign user authorities and proxies for servers, and offers protected templates for configuration objects to compare across servers and platforms for improved compliance.
Monitor and manage file transfer processes across servers, applications, locations, customers and trading associates.
Ovum shares details about how IBM is modernizing MFT solutions for evolving business IT requirements.
Learn the key characteristics needed to modernize legacy file transfer.
Learn three things that automotive companies can do to increase agility and reduce complexity of their B2B collaboration solution.
Take the IBM Data Exchange Maturity Assessment to see how your company can lower costs and improve efficiency.
Learn how you can consolidate point-to-point and edge-based file transfers on a single platform with confidence.
Research shows you can't count on FTP to deliver your files. Discover how to protect your business.
Reliable and security-rich point-to-point transfer.
Manages edge-based file transfers with a centralized gateway.
Secure access to your network for trusted partners.
A single, scalable and secure B2B integration platform.
Centrally update and configure IBM Sterling Connect:Direct nodes.