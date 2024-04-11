Home Business automation Sterling Control Center Monitor IBM Sterling Control Center Monitor
Extend governance over critical B2B integration and MFT file exchanges
Read data sheet
In the System Control Room Chief Engineer Thinks While Standing Before Big Screen with Interactive Map on it.
​Gain control over your MFT and B2B environments


Get out of reactive fire-fighting mode. Proactively address issues and achieve your SLA commitments with confidence. IBM® Sterling® Control Center Monitor tracks the critical events across your B2B and managed file transfer (MFT) infrastructure for improved operations, customer service and B2B governance. It applies rules to alert key audiences when there is a problem with a server, process or transfer. Actionable Dashboards are customized for various types of users.
Features Improve visibility

Monitor file transfers and B2B processes. Align server views with operational logic. Identify schedules, processes, file names, user roles and security capabilities.

 Improve management of a distributed infrastructure

Central monitoring and configuration management provide visibility into file transfers and B2B processes across a supported network infrastructure through a simplified graphical user interface (GUI).

 Increase customer satisfaction with transparency

Provide proactive visibility in service level agreements (SLAs) impact events through web browser access, alerts and notifications, single-click problem interrogation and rules creation.

 Improve governance and compliance by monitoring

Continuous controls monitoring with near
real-time notifications. Consolidate and normalize file transfer and process data from managed servers into a single SQL database with embedded reporting.

 Common unified interface

Use a centralized interface to create and delete configuration objects, and update multiple servers across different platforms. Also provides syntax checking and full text searches to simplify management.

 Reduced errors and downtime with version control

Maintains distinct versions of objects, which can be retained for auditing or restored, and provides an audit log that includes changes to configuration objects, showing changes and who made them.

 Security policy tools im prove compliance

Lets you assign user authorities and proxies for servers, and offers protected templates for configuration objects to compare across servers and platforms for improved compliance.
IBM Control Center helps us maintain full visibility of an average of 100,000 file transfers per day, which helps us ensure that we’re delivering on time, every time. Technical Director Global payment solutions provider
Resources Data sheet: IBM Sterling Control Center Monitor

Monitor and manage file transfer processes across servers, applications, locations, customers and trading associates.

 Ovum report: IBM managed file transfer

Ovum shares details about how IBM is modernizing MFT solutions for evolving business IT requirements.

 The IT architect’s guide to managed file transfer consolidation

Learn the key characteristics needed to modernize legacy file transfer.

 Automotive Data Sheet: Meeting customer demand with resilience

Learn three things that automotive companies can do to increase agility and reduce complexity of their B2B collaboration solution.

 IBM Data Exchange Maturity Assessment

Take the IBM Data Exchange Maturity Assessment to see how your company can lower costs and improve efficiency.

 Video: Move data at the speed and scale of your business

Learn how you can consolidate point-to-point and edge-based file transfers on a single platform with confidence.

 Failure is not an option for your file transfers

Research shows you can't count on FTP to deliver your files. Discover how to protect your business.

Related products

IBM Sterling Connect: Direct

Reliable and security-rich point-to-point transfer.

 IBM Sterling File Gateway

Manages edge-based file transfers with a centralized gateway.

 IBM Sterling Secure Proxy

Secure access to your network for trusted partners.

 IBM Sterling B2B Integrator

A single, scalable and secure B2B integration platform.

 IBM Sterling Control Center Director

Centrally update and configure IBM Sterling Connect:Direct nodes.
Take the next step

Contact us to find the right edition and pricing for your business needs.