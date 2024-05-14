In the State of New Jersey, the elevator safety unit of DCA registers, inspects and certifies elevators, escalators, moving walks and other types of lift devices. The public safety mission is to assure that all elevator devices comply with safety standards to prevent users from incurring injuries due to equipment or maintenance issues.

The system DCA employed to support elevator inspections involved paper inspection reports entered into and processed by a mainframe computing system. The unwieldly combination of paper processes backed by an outdated and fragmented IT system resulted in slower than desired customer service for DCA. Building owners — responsible for elevator maintenance—had to work with multiple teams to coordinate inspections and verify payments.

Checking paper records for reference or dispute resolution was also a lengthy process. Overall, the time required to process a typical elevator inspection ranged from 21 to 28 days, and this completion schedule was too long for both inspectors and building owners.

Upgrading that system was a priority for DCA. One possibility was putting Elevator Safety on a slightly more modern inspection solution suite used for other DCA inspection areas. But that system was “expensive to maintain and proprietary to the vendor that developed it and we wanted to get off that system,” says John Harrison, Director of IT for DCA.

Further complicating system maintenance were structural changes to how the State of New Jersey supported IT across departments. “DCA used to rely on the development resources of the New Jersey Office of Information Technology (NJOIT). They both developed and hosted systems used by DCA,” says Harrison. “But then an Executive Order disbanded NJOIT development and we had to support ourselves.”

DCA started looking for options to modernize its systems. It was ready to harness the full power of its core business applications and invest in innovation to create actionable insights and empower faster decision-making. Modern platforms were evaluated, and the Microsoft Dynamics™ 365 platform on Azure™ Cloud was selected. Elevator Safety would be the first of a new suite of solutions on the platform.

At the same time, an opportunity arose to develop a solution on an unexpectedly tight schedule. The governor of New Jersey signed ambitious mortgage forbearance legislation to help 30,000 homeowners that had not recovered from the Hurricane Sandy disaster in 2012.