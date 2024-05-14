In 2015, The Co-operative Bank faced just such a situation. The bank had grown as part of The Co-op Group, a family of diverse businesses with interests in retail, insurance and other markets. The group’s strategy of sharing applications, information repositories and technology management meant the bank’s IT systems had become tightly enmeshed with the rest of the group’s network.

As the bank became a separate entity from The Co-op Group, this strategy changed. The bank needed to reduce its dependence on the group’s IT services and take control of its own IT systems. A major transformation program was required to deliver this separation effectively.

The bank recognized that the level of regulatory scrutiny on the program would be extremely high, following recent high-profile IT issues within UK banking. As a result, every aspect of the planning, preparation and execution would need to be effectively managed to mitigate risk.

The Co-operative Bank’s IT team knew their own applications and infrastructure, but their expertise was primarily operational. In building, maintaining and documenting their systems, they had focused on ensuring that those systems would cope with the immense pressures of day-to-day banking operations.

The transformation program posed an additional challenge. Separating the bank’s systems and networks from the rest of The Co-op Group’s infrastructure meant migrating them to a completely new environment: new data centers, new servers, new networking and a new operational model. The scope of these changes raised the risk of undefined behavior and unpredictable effects. With the financial data of hundreds of thousands of customers at stake, the bank could afford to leave nothing to chance.

“While the IT separation project was vital for the future of the bank, our responsibility to our customers is always paramount,” explains Chris Davis, Chief Operating Officer of The Co-operative Bank. “We had to be completely confident that we could deliver this transformation without any impact on the customer experience. That’s why we chose to partner with IBM: they were the only organization with enough expertise in large-scale banking migration projects to give us that certainty.”