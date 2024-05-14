In Taiwan, where the pandemic response has been exceptionally effective at limiting outbreaks and death, the National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) helps accelerate research and innovation nationwide by providing access to supercomputers and analytics and by facilitating nationwide networks for data sharing and collaboration.

Although NCHC supports research in all disciplines, the urgency of the pandemic inspired it to launch successive “Tech v Virus” programs, which call for universities, research organizations, enterprises and startups to find new ways to fight the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. One high-profile breakthrough so far is a stethoscope that visualizes a patient’s breathing, helping doctors and nurses reduce close contact with potentially infected patients—thus reducing risk of transmission. Another is a map of the COVID-19 gene’s evolution, helping predict routes of spread.

To support efforts like these, and hundreds of others in all fields, NCHC wants to ensure that research moves as fast as it can. That’s why it continues evolving its Taiwania series of supercomputers, which includes one of the 50 most powerful computers in the world. That’s why it provides AI services—including tools based on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data. And that’s why NCHC recently worked with the IBM Garage™ to implement the IBM Cloud Pak® for Watson AIOps solution, applying AI-based automation to maximize resilience and performance.