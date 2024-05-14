Since moving to SAP Business Suite powered by SAP HANA on IBM Power servers, Intas has begun to unlock measurable improvements across multiple business processes. In particular, the company has greatly accelerated month-end closing, delivering timely data access for production planning.

“In the past, combing through month-end data from 48 global subsidiaries was a painstaking process,” Thaker comments. “Each individual reporting job took up to eight hours to complete, after which our teams would manually consolidate the results—but today, we’ve cut that entire part of the workflow down to just one hour. In total, we’ve shrunk month-end closing to just five days, a reduction of approximately 67%.”

Thaker continues: “Sending sales data to our planning teams faster has already allowed us to cut down our order backlog by 25%. And in the future, using the advanced supply chain capabilities of SAP Business Suite powered by SAP HANA will allow us to reduce delays and speed up deliveries further still.”

Intas is driving its business on a robust IT platform, giving the company peace of mind that mission-critical SAP business services are running on an infrastructure that is designed for high availability. In addition, the company is reducing both the duration of planned downtime for maintenance and its overall infrastructure costs.

“In the five months we’ve been live with IBM Power, we haven’t experienced a single technical issue with the platform—SAP application performance for our end users has been flawless,” confirms Thaker. “The combination of IBM FlashSystem storage and data compression and deduplication with SAP HANA has also had a very positive impact. We’ve reduced our SAP application database from 6 TB to 780 GB, which accelerates our data protection workloads and helps keep vital data safe.”

Today, Intas has a resilient platform to support its fast-growing business, and a smooth path for its future move to SAP S/4HANA®.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance, reliability and scalability of our SAP business systems running on IBM Power servers and SLES for SAP Applications,” concludes Thaker. “Our engagement with IBM and Silver Touch was a great experience from beginning to end, and we look forward to working with both organizations on future infrastructure projects.”