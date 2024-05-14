In cybersecurity, the goalposts move constantly. Attackers invent new ways to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in their targets’ IT environments, and to cover their tracks once they gain access. In response, more companies are taking advantage of security operations center (SOC) services to mitigate risks.

“Effective cybersecurity measures are often highly resource-intensive,” explains Jääskeläinen. “So, it make sense for companies to outsource this part of their technology strategy. Our SOC takes on the hassle of 24/7 monitoring so that our customers can focus on their core business, with peace of mind that their systems and critical operational reliability are well-protected.”

To ensure it can rise to the challenge of an ever-changing threat landscape, Insta cultivates up-to-the-minute cybersecurity expertise. A recent study showed that the time it takes for criminals to execute an attack has dropped by 94 percent over the last few years, putting these specialists under increasing pressure to identify and respond to threats quickly.

Jääskeläinen comments: “For our SOC, time is of the essence. And yet the data we must analyze to uncover breaches is growing exponentially all the time. To stay one step ahead of cyberattackers, we wanted to harness the latest security technology to help our trained specialists optimize their use of time. The search was on for the right technology solution.”