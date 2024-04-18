Linus Robertsson, Founder and CEO of Turnr, explains: “E-commerce returns have long been a headache for fashion retailers and sustainable shoppers alike. Most people return an item because it’s the wrong size, and then can’t be bothered to place a new order for the correct size. That means the return ends in a refund, which results in both the store and the customer losing out. We realized that by incentivizing the shopper to exchange rather than return, we could reverse this trend.”

At the same time, Turnr saw an opportunity to capitalize on the model established by the customer-to-customer (C2C) secondhand marketplace to enable more sustainable returns. Robertsson elaborates: “Even if you’re buying a sweater in a store, you know it’s likely that someone tried it on before you. So, why not redirect returns directly to new shoppers rather than sending them thousands of miles to and from warehouses to be repacked?”

Turnr’s vision for a new platform for fashion e-commerce returns was rapidly taking shape, but the innovative startup wanted help bringing it to life. To deliver the exceptional customer experiences and shopper insights that would be an essential to make the concept a success, the startup needed the right technology foundation.

“As we dived deeper into how we wanted Turnr to work, we identified new opportunities to provide value to shoppers and retailers alike,” says Robertsson. “For example, we developed the idea of a ‘reverse discount’ where shoppers would get more than the value of their original purchase if they opted for store credit over a cash refund. We aimed to extract insights on consumer behavior for retailers and automate international shipping. All of this would require underlying technology that was available 24/7 and could scale globally. As a startup, it was a daunting but exciting challenge.”