With PSD2 compliance now fully required, IBS Bulgaria witnessed broad adoption of its new platform. “Not only can users meet their PSD2 obligations, but they can do their integration really fast,” notes Stanchev. “What would have taken around two months with the old way, they can do now in one week. That shortens the time to market for new services a lot. It makes us faster too—when we have follow-up projects, we can often have everything ready to launch before the contract is signed.”



He continues: “I’ve also observed that many of our customers have seen a huge cost reduction. They’ve gained the skills and tools to handle integrations on their own. And if there is an issue, they have the visibility to see what is happening. They know which system is undermining the integration and can resolve it quickly.”

“I had a conversation with a CFO recently,” recalls Angelov, “for one of our customers who is in the process of modernizing their digital platform. And he said that decoupling online banking and internet banking from the company’s old back-end solutions will help his organization be much faster. For example, they built a new wallet to integrate with Apple and Google payment services in just a couple of weeks.”

Based on these simplified, accelerated integration capabilities, both IBS Bulgaria and its customers are pleased with the choice to rely on IBM technology and the streamlined delivery made possible by the ESA.

“Currently, around 90% of open banking in Bulgaria is actually developed on the IBM integration stack and relies on IBM technology,” adds Angelov. “IBM API Connect and the IBM Cloud Paks are rock-solid integration technology. You have no risk establishing your services on the IBM integration bus. And you can trust the IBM direction. Everyone now is speaking about microservices and containers, and who has the vision about building all these components into a common containerized layer? From our perspective, it’s only IBM. So it was a no-brainer why we decided to standardize everything and build on top of IBM.”