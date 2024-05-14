Banca Transilvania S.A.

Back in October of 2015, the European Parliament enacted its second Payment Services Directive (PSD2), which was intended to streamline transactions across borders throughout the union, promote open banking processes and better protect consumers when making online purchases. And at the heart of the initiative were several technical requirements focused on making banking customers’ financial information more readily available to be shared—with the customer’s permission, of course—with online businesses, credit card companies and other financial institutions.

The deadline for banks to fully comply with PSD2 was set for September 2019, with certain technical milestones set earlier. And for Banca Transilvania, one of those critical deadlines was rapidly approaching.



“It’s all about open banking,” explains Dan Moldovan, head of the Digital Fintech Department at the bank. “Open banking will let us integrate other players, such as fintechs, into the Banca Transilvania ecosystem. It will let us bring a superior digital experience to our customers. But that takes technology.”



Technology that Banca Transilvania didn’t have at the time.



Moldovan continues, clarifying: “We needed an open platform that would let us share customer data with partners. And we needed it fast. To comply with PSD2 we had to have a sandbox environment running by March 2019, and we had to be in full production by September. We were running short on time.”

