Fueling creativity and driving impact at scale with gen AI

Marketing campaigns and assets aren’t just collateral. They’re the voice, the face and the essence of a brand. At IBM, marketers can find themselves bogged down by the grind of nonstop content creation. The company’s marketing teams are responsible for producing a wide range of creative assets, including blog posts, client stories, data sheets and social media posts.

The process of brainstorming, researching, drafting, structuring, editing and validating each piece for clarity, accuracy, readability and brand alignment can consume a significant amount of a marketing professional’s work week.

Opportunity cost is an even bigger challenge. With so much focus on production, marketers can’t always devote as much time to strategic planning, which puts their ability to prepare for major market moments at risk.

Another clear gap is the lack of standardized, brand-compliant templates for some of IBM’s common marketing assets. The need for repeatable content frameworks is especially pronounced in high-volume programs, such as client stories, where a small delay can slow output significantly.

With purpose and urgency, and in line with IBM’s objectives to simplify and automate workflows leveraging agentic AI solutions, IBM’s Creative and Content team set out to build a solution that could help marketing creatives produce content. They wanted to build an AI-powered solution that could accelerate the creative process, democratize product insights and empower every team member to craft smart, strategic content. Thus, the Creative Assistant was born.