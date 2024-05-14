With IBM Security offerings supporting its operations and EyeGuard Cyber SOC Services, Excellium is improving the productivity and efficiency of its security analysts, and onboarding partners and customers more quickly. It also expects to enhance the quality of its incident management.

Excellium can formalize its processes and operations across locations and partners for more consistent service delivery. SOC teams also have more context, insight and intelligence about security threats, enabling them to adapt their remediation strategies accordingly.

Bianco has high expectations: “The quality of the service we deliver should increase significantly because it’s consistent, regardless of who’s in the operation at the moment of an incident. So, I’m expecting at least a 40% improvement in the quality of incident management.”

By automating tasks and processes that were once manual and mundane, Excellium’s SOC teams can focus their time on what they were hired to do: detect and remediate threats.

“European customers understand that it’s quite impossible to detect everything,” explains Bianco. “What they expect is that we go deeper in the way we look at their system from a risk-based approach. With Resilient, we can focus more on the premium activities — going deeper into analyzing and deeper into the customer’s information system to target the big challenges, like a massive threat on a key system.”

In 2016, one of Excellium’s many customers faced a significant outage.

Bianco recalls: “At the time, we were already their security provider. We detected and responded to the threat and limited its impact on the business. But more than that, we developed and deployed all the capabilities to help them restore production as fast as possible. And by focusing on restoring production, we became a trusted partner.”

As Excellium expands into Africa and other markets, it’s also using Resilient technology to expedite the partner onboarding process. In the past, because the company had to deploy the necessary technologies and conduct training, getting a new partner up to speed could take several months. The company would then have to manage interactions between the disparate teams to ensure consistent incident response.

Today, Excellium can connect with new partners through the Resilient SOAR platform, significantly speeding the onboarding process. “We are expanding our business quite thoroughly in Africa. Unfortunately, I’m not growing my SOC capability at the same speed that I’m onboarding customers,” explains Bianco. “Using Resilient is a way for me to onboard a partner in my operation and have him follow my process, my governance and my documentation, but with his own local capability. Now, we expect that we can plug them into our operation and make them operational in less than two months.”

Excellium also onboards new customers more quickly, enabling Bianco’s team to detect threats faster. “The concern for our customers is a breach at the business application level,” he says. “But it used to take us a long time to onboard a customer, get the processes in place and start detecting. With this technology, I expect to onboard them in about half the time it used to take.”

Inside Excellium’s SOC, new employees are quickly becoming more autonomous when it comes to process workflows and governance; in fact, up to 30% – 40% faster. Previously, it took 6 – 8 months before new hires could run a shift by themselves. “Now, because Resilient supports our processes, new employees can be guided more quickly,” says Bianco. “In one month, an employee can be operational.”

According to Bianco, IBM Security provides Excellium with a competitive edge over larger companies. “Our main difference compared to our competitors is agility and proximity,” he concludes.