Today, the DWP has both an IT infrastructure and a set of IT management practices that are fully fit for the future. The successful delivery of both phases of the transformation initiative has had an immediate and profound impact on the stability of the DWP’s systems, which in turn has enabled significant gains in productivity.

For example, the DWP estimates that since the start of the initiative, it has reduced the number of major incidents across its IT estate by 73%. This has reduced user hours lost from 2% to just 0.03%, an improvement of nearly two orders of magnitude that has already saved more than one million user hours for the department.

Furthermore, during May 2019, the DWP achieved its goal of a full month with zero production outages, an unprecedented achievement that would have been almost unthinkable with the previous infrastructure and support processes. This is not only an important metric for the IT team—it also demonstrates a real improvement in service quality for the DWP staff and the citizens they support.

By taking control of its own IT estate, the DWP has also freed itself from the commercial and technical constraints that had prevented it from driving change. As a result, it has seen a 600% increase in the delivery of significant changes, and the success rate for changes has increased to more than 99.5%.

Most importantly, the transformation initiative’s citizen- and user-centric approach means that not only is the DWP making much more effective use of public money, it is also able to focus on delivering more efficient, innovative and user-friendly service to the people who need it most. As a result, the initiative was recognized at the MCA Awards 2020 (link resides outside of ibm.com), earning a high commendation in the “Performance Improvement in the Public Sector” category.

Through collaboration and teamwork with IBM, the DWP has been able to take control of its own IT destiny and put its critical national infrastructure on a sound footing for the future. The department now has the freedom to transform its services to implement government policy and meet citizens’ needs in the years to come.