Della Volpe will be one of the world’s first road cargo carriers to use SAP S/4HANA to support mission-critical transportation management.
“As one of the first travel and transportation companies to implement SAP S/4HANA, we knew that we would encounter unexpected challenges,” continues Alexandre Prudente. “IBM went above and beyond to help us to find effective solutions to issues as they arose and kept us on track to deploy the SAP S/4HANA infrastructure project in under three months.”
In addition to its new IBM Power Systems hardware investment, Della Volpe now uses IBM PowerVM to administer 15 logical partitions running SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside ibm.com). The company manages 106 different storage volumes with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize, and will scale out its high availability production landscape.
Alexandre Prudente remarks, “IBM Spectrum Virtualize and IBM PowerVM give us the powerful, versatile tools that we need to create, update, and manage a large and growing application infrastructure. With IBM Power Systems servers and IBM Storage we can enjoy the added security and resiliency of an on-premises architecture without taking on an additional administrative burden.”
Solution components
Delivering over 170 million tons of cargo each month, Della Volpe (link resides outside ibm.com) is a leading provider of road cargo services for more than 500 customers in Brazil. From its headquarters in São Paulo, the company operates an extensive network of warehouses, with a combined capacity of 280 million square meters. Della Volpe employs over 1,300 people and achieved revenue of 130 million dollars in 2019.
