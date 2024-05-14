International trade can be particularly beneficial for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), empowering them to open new revenue streams and diversify their client bases. However, meeting stringent requirements around customs documentation can be a tough challenge for businesses that lack a dedicated legal department.

Based in Belgium, CSM BVBA provides cloud-based customs solutions to SMEs from a wide range of sectors. The platform facilitates and processes customs-related documentation, helping clients fulfil their legal requirements for trading across international borders, both within Europe and beyond.

Deadlines for submitting customs documents are often extremely tight: goods arriving by air into the European Union must be declared at least two hours ahead of time, and sea freight must be declared between four and 24 hours ahead. To help its clients meet these requirements, CSM BVBA must ensure that its solutions are available 24/7.

With changes to UK customs regulations on the horizon, CSM BVBA saw an opportunity to launch a new service targeted at companies exporting to the UK. The company was confident the new service would drive significant growth in its client base. Adding new clients would also increase the demands on its server platform, which threatened to reduce its ability to meet service-level targets around the responsiveness and availability of its client-facing services.

Bart Decorte, Managing Director at CSM BVBA, explains: “Our clients generate hundreds of thousands of customs declarations via our platform each year, and it’s vital that our service is always online. For many years, we have relied on IBM Power Systems solutions to deliver a security-rich, highly available platform for our client services, and the platform has never let us down.

“To create the headroom for business growth, we decided to build on our success with IBM by upgrading to a new server platform with the increased performance and availability to support our continued growth.”