Two IBM® iX® design researchers from Sydney, Australia initiated design discovery through an “Empathy Safari” to understand the scenario that unfolded before clinicians on these calls. The researchers played back their findings to the group to confirm that the full range of archetypes and regions were covered.

Initially, IBM was asked to enhance an existing “health research” prototype, developed by a team of academics within The University of Queensland’s Faculty of Science. This dashboard used thousands of lines of code to curate the data, and while it laid crucial groundwork, this dashboard was better suited to researchers with more time to pore over and edit large amounts of data. For sleep-deprived ICU clinicians working 14 to 18 hours a day, back-to-back, a new kind of dashboard display was required. The data needed to surface quickly and be consumed at the bedside by clinicians encumbered by Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that required 20 minutes to put on and take off.

Using IBM® Enterprise Design Thinking™ and agile methodologies, Prof. Fraser, COVID Critical, and the IBM iX designers quickly started forming key insights from their research. The clinicians set forth the following “Hill Statement” that directed the building of the dashboard from inception to deployment:

“As an ICU clinician at the bedside, or at the noon meeting, I want to be able to enter de-identified patient data that is associated to the key milestones dates of an ICU patient flow, and compare that to the aggregate COVID-19 results from across the globe, by filtering against specifics such as countries that are similar to mine, age groups, severity of disease, main therapies or comorbidities that are similar to my patient.”

During the Empathy Safari phase of design discovery, IBM recommended an unbiased view of what the real-world experience was like for ICU clinicians and what information they needed at their fingertips. During dashboard design, COVID Critical took into account language barriers and clinician experiences related to differences between high, low- and middle-income countries. COVID Critical also coined the term: “We are building for data without borders. If we can’t travel, why can’t our data?”