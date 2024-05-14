When faced with the pandemic-driven demand for more remote data access, the City of Tyler decided to expand on an already successful VMware-enabled virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) operation. The city contacted Mark III Systems — an IT transformation solutions provider and IBM Business Partner — to help it upgrade its infrastructure and find technology solutions that deliver the highest levels of protection, privacy and security.

Mark III Systems helped the city integrate IBM FlashSystem® 7200 technology into its IT stack. The IBM FlashSystem 7200 brings high-end capabilities to organizations in need of enterprise mid-range storage. Once this solution was deployed, the city was able to use the storage virtualization capabilities of IBM Spectrum® Virtualize software within IBM FlashSystem 7200 to extend data services to its existing storage, improving the performance and efficiency of these systems.

“IBM Storage technologies give us the ability to capitalize on our current infrastructure,” says Benny Yazdanpanahi, Chief Information Officer for the City of Tyler. “IBM Spectrum Virtualize optimizes and refreshes our existing flash storage so we can modernize while keeping infrastructure costs low.”

“IBM FlashSystem 7200 was a game changer for us,” adds Jeremy English, IT Infrastructure Manager for the city. “The ability to deliver modern, efficient applications and deploy virtual desktops allowed us to quickly transition to a work-from-home system that worked for everyone.”

This storage system serves as the back end for the City of Tyler’s VDI operation. The platform provides access to flash modules and enhanced processors that reduce latency and improve performance for the virtual systems.

The city’s IT team relies on the automated monitoring and predictive analytics of IBM® Storage Insights, a storage-management feature of IBM flash storage solutions, to ensure that problems are resolved quickly while availability and performance remain at the highest level. The upgraded virtual desktops that these solutions support enable city employees — from law enforcement to IT staff — to quickly access the information they need to serve the community, whether they are in an office, a patrol car, or at home.